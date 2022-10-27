UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-23: Get complete Mathematics curriculum

UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-23: UPMSP has released latest Maths syllabus for class 12 students. Get complete Mathematics curriculum here on Jagran Josh. Download the syllabus in PDF as well.

UP Board Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus of Maths for the UP Board students in class 12 is divided into six units. These are evaluated in a theory exam for a total of 100 marks. 

Maths is a subject that many students fear because of the vast syllabus. For the session 2022-23, UPMSP has reduced the Maths syllabus by 30%. Therefore students shouldn’t fear. Instead the candidates should approach the syllabus and upcoming board exam with utmost sincerity and courage. With sincere practice, students will be able to master these six topics and get very good marks in the paper.

Let us now look at the syllabus content. At the end, you will also get the direct link to download the syllabus in PDF Format.

The six units in the syllabus are:

Let us check the course content of each unit in detail:

Unit 3 seems more vast in comparison to the others:

These were the prescribed course content. Now we will be looking at the list of deleted parts:

The deleted portions are from Unit 1, 3, 4 and 6.

They are:

To download UP Board class 12 Maths syllabus, CLICK HERE.

All the best!

