UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed by UPSSSC: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed by UPSSSC: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam for the recruitment of 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022.

Updated: Jun 17, 2022 16:07 IST
UP Lekhpal 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam.  As per the revised notices released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed to 24th July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 19th June 2022. Below are the important dates of UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment:

UP Lekhpal Exam

Date & Time of Test/ Exam

UP Lekhpal Vacancy Notification 2022

5th January 2022

Online Application Opening & Closing Date

7th to 28th January 2022

UP Lekhpal PET 2021 Cutoff Marks Release

5th May 2022

Download Cut-off Marks

UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022

July 2022

UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022

24th July 2022

UP Lekhpal Mains Result

July 2022

UP Lekhpal 2022 Selection Process

The candidates who have qualified for UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam are eligible for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be sent to the training in Chakbandi School and Training Exam. After the successful completion of the UP Lekhpal Chakbandi written exam, the candidates who will pass will be called for the training in Chakbandi school.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022. The detailed vacancy distribution for Rajasva Lekhpal is as mentioned below:

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022

Category

Vacancy

General

3271

SC

1690

ST

152

OBC

2174

EWS

798

Total Vacancies

8085

UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the final shortlisted candidates will be working in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding various roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Pattern

UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam Pattern

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

General Hindi

25

25

Maths

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Rural Development and Rural Society

25

25

Total

100

100

Note:

1.                  All the questions will be objective multiple-choice questions.

2.                  There will be 100 questions for 1 mark each.

3.                  A negative marking of 1/4 marks for each incorrect answer

4.                  The duration of the exam is 120 Minutes (2 hours).

UP Lekhpal 2022 Syllabus

The syllabus for UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment Exam includes topics for General Hindi, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Rural Development related. The candidates who are preparing for UPSSSC Lekhpal must go through the detailed syllabus by clicking on the below link which includes section-wise topics for UP Lekhpal Written Examination:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Syllabus 2022

Subjects

Topics

Hindi Language

रस

अलंकार

समास

पर्यायवाची

विलोम

तत्सम एवं तदभव

वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण

लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे

Mathematics

Arithmetic & Statistics

Algebra

Geometry

General Knowledge

General Science

Current Affairs

Indian Politics

Economics

Indian History

World Geography

Rural Development and Rural Society

Rural Administration

Revenue Administration

Planning for Rural Development

Indian Rural Society

Rural Institutional Systems

Rural Social Change

Sources of Rural Employment

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the New Exam Date for UP Lakhpal 2022 Exam?

24th July 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of UP Lakhpal 2022 Mains Exam?

100 Questions of 1 mark each from 4 sections

