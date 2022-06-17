UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed by UPSSSC: Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Postponed by UPSSSC: Check the latest exam pattern & Syllabus for UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam for the recruitment of 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the exam dates of the UP Lekhpal 2022 (Rajasva Lekhpal) Mains Exam. As per the revised notices released, UP Lekhpal 2021 Exam has been postponed to 24th July 2022 for recruiting around 8085 vacancies for Revenue Department. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 19th June 2022. Below are the important dates of UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment:

UP Lekhpal Exam Date & Time of Test/ Exam UP Lekhpal Vacancy Notification 2022 5th January 2022 Online Application Opening & Closing Date 7th to 28th January 2022 UP Lekhpal PET 2021 Cutoff Marks Release 5th May 2022 Download Cut-off Marks UP Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 July 2022 UP Lekhpal Exam Date 2022 24th July 2022 UP Lekhpal Mains Result July 2022

UP Lekhpal 2022 Selection Process

The candidates who have qualified for UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Exam are eligible for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be sent to the training in Chakbandi School and Training Exam. After the successful completion of the UP Lekhpal Chakbandi written exam, the candidates who will pass will be called for the training in Chakbandi school.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 8085 Rajasva Lekhpal vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Lekhpal Recruitment 2022. The detailed vacancy distribution for Rajasva Lekhpal is as mentioned below:

UP Lekhpal Vacancy 2022 Category Vacancy General 3271 SC 1690 ST 152 OBC 2174 EWS 798 Total Vacancies 8085

UP Lekhpal is an administrative post where the final shortlisted candidates will be working in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh state holding various roles and responsibilities like reporting details to the Revenue Officer, maintenance of village revenue account and land records, reporting revisions related to mutations and partitions, conduction of surveys, inspecting fields, revising official maps, providing assistance during natural calamities and agricultural distress.

UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam Pattern

UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam Pattern Section No. of Questions Marks General Hindi 25 25 Maths 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Rural Development and Rural Society 25 25 Total 100 100 Note: 1. All the questions will be objective multiple-choice questions. 2. There will be 100 questions for 1 mark each. 3. A negative marking of 1/4 marks for each incorrect answer 4. The duration of the exam is 120 Minutes (2 hours).

UP Lekhpal 2022 Syllabus

The syllabus for UP Lekhpal 2022 Recruitment Exam includes topics for General Hindi, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and Rural Development related. The candidates who are preparing for UPSSSC Lekhpal must go through the detailed syllabus by clicking on the below link which includes section-wise topics for UP Lekhpal Written Examination:

UPSSSC Lekhpal Syllabus 2022 Subjects Topics Hindi Language रस अलंकार समास पर्यायवाची विलोम तत्सम एवं तदभव वाक्यांशों के लिए शब्द निर्माण लोकोक्तियाँ एवं मुहावरे Mathematics Arithmetic & Statistics Algebra Geometry General Knowledge General Science Current Affairs Indian Politics Economics Indian History World Geography Rural Development and Rural Society Rural Administration Revenue Administration Planning for Rural Development Indian Rural Society Rural Institutional Systems Rural Social Change Sources of Rural Employment

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the UP Lekhpal 2022 Mains Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.