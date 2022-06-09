UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Get Important Uttar Pradesh GA/GK Questions & Answers for GS Paper-1

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12 th June: Download UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam General Studies Questions based on Uttar Pradesh Economy, Culture & People. Get Important Uttar Pradesh GA/GK Questions & Answers for GS Paper-1.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Prelims Exam on 12th June 2022. The UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims will consist of two compulsory papers, Paper-1 (General Studies), Paper-2 (CSAT). The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choices in which there shall be 150-100 questions respectively.

Let’s look at some important Uttar Pradesh GA/GK Questions & Answers for General Studies (GS) Paper-1:

1. Uttar Pradesh Government declared in budget 2021-22 to provide tablet for student under which of the following Yojna?

(a) Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojna

(b) Chief Minister Rozgar Yojna

(c) Chief Minister Balseva Yojna

(d) Chief Minister Education Yojna

Answer: A

2. ‘Uttar Pradesh Swami Vivekanand Etihasik Paryatan Yatra Yojna 2021’’ was introduced by the U.P. Government for which of the following people for religious travel?

(a) Elderly

(b) Women

(c) Widows

(d) Labourers

Answer: D

3. In which State of India is the Harappan Civilization site Mandi situated?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Haryana

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: D

4. With reference to the ‘Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare’ Bill, 2021 which of the following(s) is/are correct?

This Bill aims to bring the birth rate down to 2.1 per thousands population by 2026. At present, the fertility rate in the State is 2.7 per thousand.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

Codes:

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: C

5. Which of the following is NOT the eligibility criterion before filling registration/ application forms for Uttar Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojna 2021?

(a) Age group from 18-40 years

(b) Minimum high school pass certificate

(c) Should not registered in any Central Government or State Government Swarojgar Yojna

(d) Citizen from any State of India

Answer: D

6. The book ‘Fawaid ul Fawad’ is the record of the conversations of Shaikh Nizamuddin Auliya, it was compiled by

(a) Amir Hassan Sizzi

(b) Amir Khusro

(c) Ziauddin Barni

(d) Hasan Nizami

Answer: A

7. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

Institute – Location

(a) International Centre for Research on Agroforestry – Nairobi

(b) Indian Institute of Forest Management – Bhopal

(c) Central Agroforestry Research Institute – Banda

(d) Tata Energy Research Institute – New Delhi

Answer: C

8. Which of the following Ramsar site is NOT situated in Uttar Pradesh?

(a) Sur Sarovar

(b) Samaspur Bird Sanctuary

(c) Sansai Nawar Jheel

(d) Surinsar-Mansar Lakes

Answer: D

9. Which of the following Schemes in Uttar Pradesh were introduced in Budget of 2021-22?

Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojna Mukhya Mantri Saksham Suposhan Yojna Mukhya Mantri Pravasi Shramiky Udhyamita Vikas Yojna Yuva Udhyamita Vikas Abhiyan

Select the correct answer from the codes given below.

Codes:

(a) I, II and III

(b) II, III and IV

(c) I, II and IV

(d) I, III and IV

Answer: A

10. The ‘Saras Ajeevika Mela – 2021’ was organised in which of the following city?

(a) Patna

(b) Raipur

(c) Lucknow

(d) Noida

Answer: D

11. Ministry of Culture, Government of India as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated the birth anniversary of Saheed Ram Prasad Bismil in June, 2021 at which one of the following places in Uttar Pradesh?

(a) Chauri Chaura

(b) Shahjahanpur

(c) Rampur

(d) Ballia

Answer: B

12. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists.

List – I – List – II

(Biosphere) (Location)

Similipal 1. Uttarakhand Pachmarhiv 2. Meghalaya Nandadevi 3. Madhya Pradesh Nokrek 4. Odisha

Codes:

A B C D

(a) 4 3 2 17

(b) 4 3 1 2

(c) 1 3 4 2

(d) 3 4 1 2

Answer: B

13. Which among the following districts of Uttar Pradesh is smallest in terms of area?

(a) Hamirpur

(b) Hardoi

(c) Hathras

(d) Hapur

Answer: D

14. The functions of the State Public Service Commission of Uttar Pradesh can be extended by

(a) Prime Minister

(b) Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

(c) The President

(d) Uttar Pradesh State Legislature

Answer: D

15. Who among the following was NOT associated with the Kanpur Conspiracy Case of 1924?

(a) Muzaffar Ahmed

(B) Nalini Gupta

(c) Shaukat Usmani

(d) M.A. Ansari

Answer: D

16. As per the Census, 2011 estimates, which one of the following is the most populous State in India?

(a) Bihar

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Uttar Pradesh

Answer: D

17. How many districts of Uttar Pradesh has been covered under the Aspirational District Programme run by NITI Aayog, up to June, 2021?

(a) 4

(b) 6

(c) 8

(d) 10

Answer: C

18. Which of the following Indian States/Union Territories launched Electric Vehicle Policy on 7th August, 2020?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Uttar Pradesh

(c) Delhi

(d) Tamil Nadu

Answer: C

19. Consider the following tributaries of River Yamuna and arrange them from West to East:

Betwa Ken Sindh Chambal

Select the correct answer from the codes given below.

Codes :

(a) 4, 3, 1 and 2

(b) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(c) 3, 2, 1 and 4

(d) 2, 3, 1 and 4

Answer: A

20. According to the Report released by NITI Aayog in December 2019 on ‘Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2019-20’, the Uttar Pradesh is grouped under which of the following categories?

(a) Aspirant

(b) Performer

(c) Front runner

(d) Achiever

Answer: B

21. Which of the following cities of Uttar Pradesh is/are covered under the ‘Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY)’?

Varanasi Mathura Prayagraj Ayodhya

Select the correct answer from the codes given below.

Codes :

(a) 1 only

(b) 3 only

(c) 1 and 2

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: C

22. In which of the following places the Bio-technology Park is located in Uttar Pradesh?

(a) Kanpur

(b) Ghaziabad

(c) NOIDA

(d) Lucknow

Answer: D

23. The National Chambal Sanctuary does NOT fall in which of the following States?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Rajasthan

Answer: C

24. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List – I List – II

(Mahajanpadas) (Capitals)

Matsya 1. Mathura Kuru 2. Potan Sursena 3. Virat Nagar Asmak 4. Indraprastha

Codes :

. A B C D

(a) 4 2 1 3

(b) 3 1 4 2

(c) 3 4 1 2

(d) 2 3 4 1

Answer: C

25. Match List – I with List – Il and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List – I List – II

(Harappan Site) (UT/State of India)

Balu 1. Uttar Pradesh Manda 2. Jammu and Kashmir Padri 3. Haryana Hulas 4. Gujarat

Codes:

. A B C D

(a) 3 2 1 4

(b) 2 3 4 1

(C) 2 4 3 1

(d) 3 2 4 1

Answer: D

26. No. of cities in U.P. which are covered under the ‘Smart City’ Scheme

(a) 10

(b) 12

(c) 15

(d) 18

Answer: A

27. Kanpur and Lucknow cities of U.P. became million cities as per the census of India in the year

(a) 1951 and 1961 respectively

(b) 1961 and 1971 respectively

(c) 1971 and 1981 respectively

(d) 1981 and 1991 respectively

Answer: C

28. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the codes given below the lists:

List – I List – II

(Officer) (Assign Duty)

Diwan-i-Tan 1. Look after the office Mustarfi 2. Maintained a proper list of main events and firmans Mushrif 3. Look after the Jagir and Salaries Vakianvis 4. Examine the income expenditure of State

Codes:

. А B C D

(a) 2 4 1 3

(b) 3 4 1 2

(c) 1 3 2 4

(d) 4 1 2 3

Answer: B

29. Which of the following is NOT correctly matched?

(a) Shaikh Moinuddin Chishti – Ajmer

(b) Shaikh Burhanuddin Gharib – Daulatabad

(c) Shaikh Mohammad Hussaini – Gulbarga

(d) Shaikh Nizamuddin Auliya – Multan

Answer: D

30. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved on 29th July, 2020 to establish a National Law University at which of the following cities?

(a) Kanpur

(b) Lucknow

(c) Gorakhpur

(d) Prayagraj

Answer: D

31. Which of the following Mughal period canals, was constructed by restoring the Rajabwah of Firuz Shah?

(a) Shekhnu-Ni

(b) Shahab Nahr

(c) Nahr-i-Bihisht

(d) Nahr-i-Agra

Answer: B

32. In which of the following districts of U.P. a major solar power plant was established in collaboration with France in 2018?

(a) Agra

(b) Ballia

(c) Deoria

(d) Mirzapur

Answer: D

33. How many more ‘Ramsar Sites’ were added to Uttar Pradesh in January, 2020?

(a) 3

(b) 6

(c) 9

(d) 12

Answer: B

34. In which of the following States of India the first-ever E-Lok Adalat was started during the COVID-19 period?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Chhattisgarh

(d) Bihar

Answer: C

35. Which of the following Airports in Uttar Pradesh has been granted International Status on 24th June, 2020 by Union Cabinet of India’?

(a) Agra Airport

(b) Prayagraj Airport

(c) Gorakhpur Airport

(d) Kushinagar Airport

Answer: D