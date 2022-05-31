Govt Exam Calendar for June 2022: Upcoming UPSC CSE, UPPCS, SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC, RBI Grade B, BPSC, ESIC MTS, TSTET Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of June 2022 - UPSC CSE, UPPCS, SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC, RBI Grade B, BPSC, ESIC MTS, TSTET, DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for June 2022: This month, will witness some major SSC, Railways, UPSC, State PCS, Banking, Teaching, Defence & Other Govt exams. These exams are going to be held by different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of June 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam Check Expected Cut-off Marks Categorywise 1st to 10th June 2022 (Began on 24th May) UPSC CSE (IAS/IFS) Prelims 2022 Exam 5th June 2022 GPSSB Gram Sevak & Mukhiya Sevak Bharti 2022 5th June 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Mains Exam 5th June 2022 Gujarat High Court Civil Judge 2022 Exam 5th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 2,3 & 5 (CEN 01/2019) Download Exam Schedule 12th to 17th June 2022 UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Exam 12th June 2022 Tripura TRB Teacher Recruitment Exam 12th June 2022 BPSC AE (Civil) 2020 Exam 12th, 13th June 2022 BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Recruitment 2021 Exam 18th June 2022 Rajasthan Computer Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam 18th June 2022 for Basic Computer Instructor and 19th June 2022 for Senior Computer Instructor MPPSC State Service/State Forest 2021 Prelims Exam 19th June 2022 UP Lekhpal 2022 Exam 19th June 2022 RBI Grade B General 2022 Phase-2 Exam 25th June 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam 25th June 2022 UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2022 25th, 26th June 2022 UPSC IES ISS 2022 Prelims Exam 24th, 25th, 26th June 2022 UPSC IES ESE 2022 Mains Exam 26th June 2022 JKPSC CCE 2022 Prelims Exam 26th June 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker & MPHW 2022 Exam 26th June 2022 RSMSSB Lab Assistant 2022 Exam 28th, 29th June 2022 DSSSB Driver, Driver (LMV), Driver (Male, HMV/LMV) Exam 1st to 30th June 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB Driver (10+2) Exam DSSSB Draughtsman Group I, II, III (Civil) DSSSB Store Keeper, Store Supervisor

Let’s look at the details of the major upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of June 2022:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam is being held from 24th May to 10th June 2022. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

UPSC CSE IAS/IFS 2022 Prelims Exam

Union Public Service Commission will conduct IAS & IFS Prelims Civil Services Exam on 5th June 2022 in offline mode. UPSC IAS Prelims 2022 Exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) - GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2.

GPSSB Gram Sevak & Mukhiya Sevak Bharti 2022

GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card has been released on 26th May 2022. The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will conduct exam for the recruitment of 1571 vacancies of Gram Sevak, 225 Vacancies of Mukhiya Sevak.

ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase 2 Exam

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC MTS Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 5th June 2022 to fill up 1948 Muti-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by direct recruitment in ESIC. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam will appear for Phase-II Main Examination.

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is same as that of CBT-1. Railway Recruitment Board has recently released the schedule of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for different Railway Zones.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims exam on 12th June 2022 to fill 250 vacancies through Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services and Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination-2022. UPPCS selection process will consist of 3 stages - Prelims, Mains & Interview.

TS TET 2022 Exam (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test)

TS-TET-2022 Written Exam will be conducted on 12th June 2022 across all 33 Districts in Telangana by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana State. TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II.

Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam

The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura will be conducting the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 12th June 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims exam

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims exam will be held on 19th June 2022 while the Mains Exam will be held on different dates. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 vacancies under State Services and 63 vacancies under State Forest Services.

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-2 Exam

The RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 2 exam will be held on 25th June 2022. The Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting eligible candidates for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers - General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

Rajasthan Computer Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exam

Rajasthan Basic and Senior Computer Instructor - List of Rejected Candidates released on 30th May 2022! The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released a recruitment notification for 10157 posts of Computer Teacher.

GPSSB Female Health Worker & Multipurpose Health Worker 2022 Exam

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) will conduct the exam for GPSSB 2022 for filling up 3127 Female Health Worker vacancies and 1886 Multipurpose Health Worker Vacancies.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct written exam on 25th June 2022 to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

DSSSB Driver/Draughtsman/Store Keeper Posts 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB Driver, Driver (LMV), Driver (Male, HMV/LMV), Driver (10+2), Draughtsman Group I, II, III (Civil), Store Keeper, Store Supervisor is scheduled to be held between 1st to 31st June 2022 tentatively. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/