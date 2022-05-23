SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check 7 Last Minute Tips, Admit Card Guidelines

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Check the top 7 last-minute tips to clear the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam going to be held from 24 th May to 10 th June 2022. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card along with Exam Centre Guidelines.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins Tomorrow: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam is going to commence on 24th May 2022 and will last till 10th June 2022. So, cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam with high marks.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates) English Language 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics of SSC CHSL Exam

We have listed down some important topics for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 2022 Exam which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management:

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Online Practice

As the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 2022 Exam will be conducted in online mode, candidates are advised to practice mock tests or previous year papers on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph & ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

DATE OF EXAM DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 24-05-2022 20-05-2022 24-05-2022 25-05-2022 21-05-2022 25-05-2022 26-05-2022 22-05-2022 26-05-2022 27-05-2022 23-05-2022 27-05-2022 30-05-2022 26-05-2022 30-05-2022 31-05-2022 27-05-2022 31-05-2022 01-06-2022 28-05-2022 01-06-2022 02-06-2022 29-05-2022 02-06-2022 03-06-2022 30-05-2022 03-06-2022 06-06-2022 02-06-2022 06-06-2022 07-06-2022 03-06-2022 07-06-2022 08-06-2022 04-06-2022 08-06-2022 09-06-2022 05-06-2022 09-06-2022 10-06-2022 06-06-2022 10-06-2022

Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES ABOUT ORIGINAL PHOTO ID AND ORIGINAL DOB CERTIFICATE

Candidate must carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs, an original valid photo identity card (as mentioned in Examination Notice) having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.

If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional original document (as mentioned in Examination Notice) as proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID or the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.