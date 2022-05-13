SSC CHSL 2022 Exam from 24th May Onwards: Download Tier-1 2021 GA/GK/Current Affairs Question Paper PDF with Answers

SSC CHSL Exam Download Tier-1 2021 GA/GK/Current Affairs Question Paper PDF with Answers: Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam from 26th May to 10th June 2022 in online mode across different Exam Centres in India. So, the time has come for the candidates to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier -1 Exam. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers.
Download SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam English Paper 2021
So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper for General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Section that comprises of 25 Questions of 2 marks each. The answers of all the 25 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper:
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 GA/GK/Current Affairs Question Paper with Answer held on 12th April 2021
1. In which state is the Renuka Lake located?
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Himachal Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
Answer: c) Renuka lake is situated in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh
2. In the context of computers, what is Ubuntu?
- An open-source operating system sponsored by Canonical Ltd.
- A search engine by Mozilla Foundation.
- An android-based search engine by Microsoft.
- An anti-virus software by Microsoft.
Answer: a) Ubuntu is the modern, open source operating system on Linux for the enterprise server, desktop, cloud, and IoT.
3. Who among the following won the men’s title in the 77th Senior National Squash Championship, held in February 2020?
- Abhay Singh
- Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu
- Abhishek Pradhan
- Saurav Ghosal
Answer: d) Saurav Ghosal won the men's title in the 77th Senior National Squash Championship
4. Who among the following was NOT a ruler of the Kushana dynasty?
- Nahapana
- Vasishka
- Vasudeva
- Huvishka
Answer: a) Nahapana was founder of one of the two major Saka Satrap dynasties in north-western India, the Kshaharatas ("Satraps"); the other dynasty included the one founded by Chashtana.
5. Who among the following was appointed as the Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India in April 2020?
- Sharad Kumar
- Suresh N Patel
- Sanjay Kothari
- Rajnish Kurriar
Answer: c) Sanjay Kothari - took office on 26th April 2020
|
6. With which sport is Vijay Amritraj and Anand Amritraj associated?
- Lawn tennis
- Football
- Table Tennis
- Cricket
Answer: a) Lawn Tennis
7. According to a forecast by Oxford Economics Global Cities Research 2018, which Indian city tops the list of top ten fastest-growing cities in the world between 2019 and 2035?
- Agra
- Surat
- Hyderabad
- Bengaluru
Answer: b) Surat - Surat tops the list of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the world between 2019 and 2035.
8. Which of the following is measured in the unit called Gauss?
- Radius of the nuclei
- Magnetic induction
- Marine depth
- Force
Answer: b) The gauss, symbol G (sometimes Gs), is a unit of measurement of magnetic induction, also known as magnetic flux density.
9. In which of the following states I union territories has the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 440-rn-long tunnel to boost the Char Dham Project?
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Himachal Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- Ladakh
Answer: c) Uttarakhand
10. Which of the following pigments causes the red colour in onions?
- Carotenoids
- Anthocyanins
- Chlorophylls
- Betalains
Answer: b) The red colour of the onion is due to the presence of anthocyanins and anthoxanthins which belong to the class of Flavonoids.
11. When was the First Law Commission set up in independent India?
- 1952
- 1955
- 1956
- 1951
Answer: b) The first Law Commission of independent India was established in 1955.
12. In which of the following neighbouring countries of India is the famous Katas Raj Temples complex, with shrines of multiple faiths, located?
- Myanmar
- Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka
- Pakistan
Answer: d) Pakistan
13. A soft currency is one that is expected to _________ in value relative to other currencies.
- Reduce
- Dynamic
- Increase
- Constant
Answer: a) Reduce
14. Which was the first Union Territory in India to be declared 100% organic by the Ministry of Agriculture in 2020?
- Lakshadweep
- Ladakh
- Chandigarh
- Puducherry
Answer: a) Lakshadweep
15. Which Mughal emperor built the city called ‘Makhsudabad’ later popularly known as Murshidabad?
- Bahadur Shah Zafar
- Shah Jahan
- Humayun
- Akbar
Answer: d) Akbar - Originally called Makhsudabad, it was reputedly founded by the Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century
16. Which of the following Indian states has the famous tourist destination called Pamban Island?
- Odisha
- Kerala
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
Answer: d) Tamil Nadu - Pamban Island belongs to India and forms the Rameswaram taluk of the Ramanathapuram district of the state of Tamil Nadu.
17. According to the World Population Review Report, released in February 2020, Indian economy emerged as the world’s _____ largest economy in 2019.
- 5th
- 6th
- 7th
- 4th
Answer: a) Fifth
18. Who among the following became the first ever Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal?
- Vinesh Phogat
- Kavita Devi
- Babita
- Sakshi Malik
Answer: d) Sakshi Malik (born 3 September 1992) is an Indian freestyle wrestler. At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she won the bronze medal in the 58 kg category, becoming the first Indian female wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics
19. Which Article of the Constitution of India affirms the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of the rights conferred in Part III of the Constitution?
- Article 21
- Article 32
- Article 37
- Article 46
Answer: b) Article 32 deals with the 'Right to Constitutional Remedies', or affirms the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for the enforcement of the rights conferred in Part III of the Constitution.
20. What do you call an event where a computer becomes unresponsive due to either a program or the system itself becoming unresponsive and no longer taking input?
- Booting
- Ejecting
- Moving
- Hanging
Answer: d) Hanging
21. Through which of the following states does the Rushikulya River Pass?
- Kerala
- Andhra Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu
- Odisha
Answer: d) Odisha - Rushikulya River is one of the major rivers in the state of Odisha and covers entire catchment area in the districts of Kandhamal and Ganjam of Odisha.
22. Which of the following is an animal trading festival of Gujarat?
- Vautha Mela
- Madhavpur Mela
- Ambubachi Mela
- Kumbh Mela
Answer: a) Vautha fair is one of the important fairs held in Gujarat
23. In February 2020, the armed forces of India and the UK held a joint exercise in the UK.
The exercise was named ______
- Ghatak Prahan
- Mitra Prahar
- Ajeya Warrior
- Surya Kiran
Answer: c) Ajeya Warrior is a bilateral military exercise between India and the UK.
24. As per the standards set by the Department of Telecom, Government of India, for all the new designs of mobile handsets, the permissible Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) limit is ______ averaged over I gram of human tissue with effect from 1st September 2012.
- 1.8W/kg
- 2.1 W/kg
- 2.2W/kg
- 1.6W/kg
Answer: d) the SAR level for mobile handset shall be limited to 1.6 W/kg, averaged over a mass of 1 gram of human tissue.
25. Who among the following is the author of the book ‘Amnesty’?
- Vikram Seth
- Aravind Adiga
- Chetan Bhagat
- Amish Tripathi
Answer: b) Aravind Adiga is the author of the novels Amnesty; Selection Day, now a series on Netflix; The White Tiger, which won the Man Booker Prize; and the story collection Between the Assassinations.
|
