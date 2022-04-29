Govt Exam Calendar for May 2022: Upcoming SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC, RBI Grade B/Assistant, BPSC, ESIC MTS, RSMSSB JE, KTET, DSSSB Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for May 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of May 2022 - SSC CHSL, RRB NTPC CBT-2, RBI Grade B/Assistant, BPSC Prelims, ESIC MTS, RSMSSB JE, KTET, DSSSB Recruitment 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for May 2022: This year crores of government job aspirants have applied for the different various exams. May 2022 will witness some major SSC, Railways, State PCS, Banking, Teaching, Defence, DSSSB & Other Govt exams to be held by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of May 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates HPSC Lecturer 2021 Exam 1st to 15th May 2022 KTET 2022 Exam (Feb 2022 Session) 4th & 5th May 2022 RPSC Assistant Professor 2022 Exam 5th to 6th May 2022 ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 7th May 2022 UKPSC JE 2022 Exam 7th to 10th May 2022 BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 8th May 2022 SSC MTS 2020 Paper-2 Exam 8th May 2022 RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Exam 8th May 2022 UPSSSC ANM Mains 2021 Exam 8th May 2022 RRB NTPC CBT-2 Level 6 & 4 (CEN 01/2019) 9th & 10th May 2022 BSSC Mines Inspector 2021 Exam 10th to 11th May 2022 APPSC AE 2021 Exam 14th to 15th May 2022 MP Vyapam Horticulture Development Officer 2022 Exam 18th to 19th May 2022 RSMSSB JE 2022 Exam 18th to 20th May 2022 GPSSB Additional Assistant Engineer 2022 Exam 22nd May 2022 MPPSC AE 2022 Exam 22nd May 2022 OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 2021 Exam 22nd May 2022 SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam 24th May to 10th June 2022 CGPSC PCS Mains 2021 Exam 26th to 29th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam 2022 (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam 29th May 2022 BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 31st May 2022 DSSSB Staff Nurse/ANM/Staff Nurse Gr B/Nursing officer 1st to 31st May 2022 (Tentative) DSSSB Section Officer (Horticulture) Lab Technician Gr-III, Lab Technician Gr-IV, Lab Technician(Class 10+MLT) Lab Technician(Class 10) Pharmacist, Junior Pharmacist Pharmacist/Dispenser/Pharmacist (Allopathy) LDC, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Steno Typist, Personal Assistant, Junior Clerk, Clerical Assistant, Junior Stenographer (English/Hindi) LDC (Class 10), PA to Secretary, Junior Steno, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Field Clerk

Let’s look at the details of the major upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of May 2022:

SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 26th May to 10th June 2022. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on 9th & 10th May 2022 for Pay Level 6 & 4 Graduate Posts. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. Each of Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. The exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Exam 2022

Earlier, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 7th May 2022. The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

Check ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Updates

SSC MTS 2020 Paper-2 Exam

SSC will conduct Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020 on 8th May 2022. On 4th March 2022, SSC declared the result of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 5th October 2021 to 2nd November 2021 in online mode at various centres across the country for Non-Technical posts. Over 44000 candidates were shortlisted for Paper-2

Check SSC MTS Descriptive Paper-2 Exam Syllabus

KTET 2022 Exam

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2022 Written Exam on the 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

Download Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus

RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Exam

The RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 exam will be held on 28th May 2022. The Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting eligible candidates for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers - General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM.

Check RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase-1 Important Topics & Prep Strategies

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Exam

The BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 has been scheduled for 08th May 2022 for the candidates who applied for BPSC 67th Recruitment 2022 for 726 vacancies of Inferior Electoral Officer, Revenue Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, and other posts

BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently announced that BPSC Head Master Prelims 2022 Exam will be held tentatively on 31 May 2022 at the various exam centres.

DSSSB PGT & Lecturer Posts 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB Staff Nurse/ANM/Staff Nurse Gr B/Nursing officer, Section Officer (Horticulture), Lab Technician Gr-III, Lab Technician Gr-IV, Lab Technician(Class 10+MLT), Lab Technician(Class 10), Pharmacist, Junior Pharmacist, Pharmacist/Dispenser/Pharmacist (Allopathy), LDC, Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Steno Typist, Personal Assistant, Junior Clerk, Clerical Assistant, Junior Stenographer (English/Hindi), LDC (Class 10), PA to Secretary, Junior Steno, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Field Clerk is scheduled to be held between 1st to 31st May 2022 tentatively. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/