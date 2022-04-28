RRB NTPC 2022 Exam Mock Test Link Official: CBT-2 for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts on 9th & 10th May

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official: Railway Recruitment Board has released the official mock test link for RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam going to be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts.

Created On: Apr 28, 2022 16:14 IST
Modified On: Apr 28, 2022 16:14 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on 9th & 10th May 2022 for Pay Level 6 & 4 Graduate Posts. For cracking the RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date Fake Notice Alert!

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam we have shared the official mock test link and have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Official Mock Test Link

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming RRB NTPC Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year's questions papers. Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC levels i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty levels. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

35

General Intelligence and Reasoning

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

So, increase your chances of qualifying in the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Official Link

Practice RRB NTPC CBT-2 Mock Tests with Answers and Solution

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score on the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

RRB NTPC Mathematics Mock Tests

This Section will test your mathematical skills. Therefore, if you are clear about the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your area of strength in the exam. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

S. No.

Important Numerical Aptitude Topics

Difficulty Level

1

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

Easy

2

Percentage

Easy

3

Average

Easy

4

Ratio and Proportion

Easy

5

Problems on Ages

Easy

6

Number System

Easy to medium

7

Number Series

Easy to medium

8

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

Medium

9

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

Medium

10

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Medium

11

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

Medium

12

Mixture and Alligation

Medium

13

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

Easy to medium

16

Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere)

Difficult

So, start attempting the Mathematics Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

Mathematics

Practice Mock Test (35 Marks)

RRB NTPC General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this question are mainly brain teasers and can sometimes be quite tricky to answer. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

Topic

Subtopics

Series

Analogy (both word based and numerical)

Odd pair (both word based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding-Decoding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

Venn Diagrams

Statement - Assumption,  Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action

Data Sufficiency - Decision Making

Miscellaneous

Clock

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

So, start attempting the General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Practice Mock Test (35 Marks)

RRB NTPC General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Tests

This section is one of the high scoring sections of the RRB NTPC Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

So, start attempting the General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC Exam Section

Mock Tests with Answer

General Awareness & Current Affairs

Practice Mock Test (50 Marks)

Practicing Mock tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

FAQ

Q1. What are the New Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2?

9th & 10th May 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT Shall Be Taken For Each Of The 7th CPC Level I.E. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, And 6 With Graded Difficulty Level. All Posts Falling Within The Same Level Of 7th CPC Shall Have A Common 2nd Stage CBT.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking And 1/3 Mark Shall Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer.

