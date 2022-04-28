RRB NTPC 2022 Exam Mock Test Link Official: CBT-2 for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts on 9th & 10th May

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official: Railway Recruitment Board has released the official mock test link for RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam going to be held on 9 th & 10 th May 2022 for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on 9th & 10th May 2022 for Pay Level 6 & 4 Graduate Posts. For cracking the RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam, you need to build a smart preparation strategy which must include the daily task of practicing Mock Tests.

So, to enhance your chances of clearing the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam we have shared the official mock test link and have prepared Mock tests based on the latest exam pattern and Syllabus. Here you can attempt the mock tests for free and can also evaluate your performance with the help of answers given at the end of every Mock Test.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Official Mock Test Link

The mock tests consist of questions from topics that have chances to come in the upcoming RRB NTPC Exam, as these papers have been designed carefully by analyzing the latest syllabus and previous year's questions papers. Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC levels i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty levels. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks

So, increase your chances of qualifying in the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam by attempting the below mock tests.

Practice RRB NTPC CBT-2 Mock Tests with Answers and Solution

For the ease of students, we are sharing the topics covered in each mock test. So go through the analysis first before attempting the mock tests. This way you will be able to attempt more questions in less time which will result in achieving a high score on the exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the PRACTICE links given below in the tables.

RRB NTPC Mathematics Mock Tests

This Section will test your mathematical skills. Therefore, if you are clear about the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your area of strength in the exam. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

S. No. Important Numerical Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level 1 Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) Easy 2 Percentage Easy 3 Average Easy 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy 5 Problems on Ages Easy 6 Number System Easy to medium 7 Number Series Easy to medium 8 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) Medium 9 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) Medium 10 Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium 11 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) Medium 12 Mixture and Alligation Medium 13 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) Easy to medium 16 Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

So, start attempting the Mathematics Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests

This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this question are mainly brain teasers and can sometimes be quite tricky to answer. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding-Decoding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Statement - Assumption, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action Data Sufficiency - Decision Making Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

So, start attempting the General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Tests

This section is one of the high scoring sections of the RRB NTPC Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the topics that appear frequently in the exam from this section.

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory

So, start attempting the General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Tests:

Practicing Mock tests can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.