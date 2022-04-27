RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date Fake Notice Alert: Railway Recruitment Board Warned against Fake Notification

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date Fake Notice Alert: A Fake Railways Notification related to RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date and Admit Card release date has been published on social media. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to such fake notifications.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date Fake Notice Alert: A fake notification related to RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date and Admit Card release date is being circulated on social media. It has been discovered that someone has circulated a fake notification on 25th April 2022. Let’s look at the details of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Date & Admit Card Fake Notification which is being circulated on social media.

Railway Recruitment Fake Notification & India Post Fake Website Alert

Railway Recruitment Board has officially notified that RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT Exam for Pay Level 6 & 4 is going to be held on 9th & 10th May 2022.

RRB NTPC 2022 Level-6 CBT-2 Exam on 9th & 10th May: Check Commercial Apprentice & Station Master Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Selection Process

2nd Stage CBT for other Pay Levels to be conducted after giving a reasonable gap. Each of Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Level-4 Traffic Assistant CBT-2 Exam on 9th & 10th May: Check Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Selection Process

All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is same as that of CBT-1.

RRB NTPC 2022 Fake Notification for CBT-2 Exam Date & Admit Card Release Date

Railway Recruitment Board has warned that fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2. Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways. Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims.

The fake notice states that “The RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for Level 5, 3 & 4 posts will be held on 19th & 20th May; 13th, 14th, 15th & 16th June 2022 tentatively”. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to such fake notifications.