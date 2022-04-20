RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-4 Traffic Assistant Exam on 9th & 10th May: Check Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Selection Process

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-4 Traffic Assistant Exam on 9 th & 10 th May: Check Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus, Selection Process & Exam Details of RRB NTPC 2 nd Stage CBT for the recruitment of Level-4 Traffic Assistant Graduate Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-4 Traffic Assistant Exam on 9th & 10th May: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts tentatively on 9th & 10th May 2022. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. Each Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. The exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

Let’s look at the details of Level-4 Traffic Assistant Posts including Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus, Selection Process & Exam Details.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate CBT-2 Level 4 Traffic Assistant Posts (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 4 & 6 to be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of below posts:

RRB NTPC 2022 Selection Process Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate) Level in 7th CPC 2nd Stage CBT Skill Test Requirement Traffic Assistant (Graduate) 4 Separate for Level 4 post Computer Based Aptitude Test

Note: Document verification and Medical Test will be held for all the above posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 Traffic Assistant Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Traffic Assistant along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Traffic Assistant (Graduate Post) 4 25500 161

entitled to several other benefits and allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Pension Scheme, Medical Benefits and Other Special Allowance.

The major roles and responsibilities of a Traffic Assistant are:

a) Responsible for traffic and signal

b) Working in different shifts

RRB NTPC 2022 Traffic Assistant Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC - Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Traffic Assistant Degree from its recognized university and equivalent

RRB NTPC 2022 Traffic Assistant Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Age Limit Details General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

RRB NTPC 2022 Traffic Assistant Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (No fogging test), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision

RRB NTPC Traffic Assistant Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Clerk cum Typist can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

RRB NTPC 2022 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern for Level 4 Posts

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC levels i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty levels. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC. RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks Important Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam will be held Total no. of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required ensuring the availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT. RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Syllabus The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to: Subjects (120 Marks) Topics General Awareness (50 Marks) Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc. Mathematics (35 Marks) Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc. General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Marks) Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.