RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 in May: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate Exams for Level 2,3,4,5,6 Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam in May: Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result of the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official regional websites on 30th March 2022. 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for RRB NTPC posts against CEN 01/2019 is being conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.
Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate CBT-2 Exams for Level 2,3,4,5,6 RRB NTPC Posts (CEN 01/2019)
Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May 2022.
|
RRB NTPC 2021 Selection Process
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Post (Graduate or Undergraduate)
|
Level in 7th CPC
|
2nd Stage CBT
|
Skill Test
Requirement
|
1
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate)
|
2
|
Common for all Level 2 Posts
|
Typing Skill Test
|
2
|
Accounts Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate)
|
2
|
Typing Skill Test
|
3
|
Junior Time Keeper (Undergraduate)
|
2
|
Typing Skill Test
|
4
|
Trains Clerk (Undergraduate)
|
2
|
------
|
5
|
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Undergraduate)
|
3
|
Separate for
Level 3 post
|
------
|
6
|
Traffic Assistant (Graduate)
|
4
|
Separate for
Level 4 post
|
Computer
Based Aptitude
Test
|
7
|
Goods Guard (Graduate)
|
5
|
Common for all Level 5 Posts
|
------
|
8
|
Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (Graduate)
|
5
|
------
|
9
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate)
|
5
|
Typing Skill Test
|
10
|
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (Graduate)
|
5
|
Typing Skill Test
|
11
|
Senior Time Keeper (Graduate)
|
5
|
Typing Skill Test
|
12
|
Commercial Apprentice (Graduate)
|
6
|
Common for all Level 6 Posts
(Exam in May 2022)
|
------
|
13
|
Station Master (Graduate)
|
6
|
Computer
Based Aptitude
Test
|
Note: Document verification and Medical Tests will be held for all the above posts.
Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
RRB NTPC 2021 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern
Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.
|
RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
1 Hour 30 Minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
Mathematics
|
35
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
35
|
Total
|
120 Questions of 120 marks
Note:
- Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2ndStage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate.
- Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required ensuring the availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%.These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them. The normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.
- For the posts having Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test.
- The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-Based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of the Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.
RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2021 Syllabus
The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:
|
Subjects (120 Marks)
|
Topics
|
General Awareness
(50 Marks)
|
Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India, etc.
|
Mathematics
(35 Marks)
|
Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, etc.
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 Marks)
|
Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs, etc.
Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.