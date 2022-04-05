RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 in May: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate Exams for Level 2,3,4,5,6 Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam in May: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct separate CBT-2 Exams (2 nd Stage Computer Based Test) for Level 2,3,4,5,6 Non-Technical Popular Category Posts. Railways have released the revised RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Results.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam in May: Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result of the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Exam at its official regional websites on 30th March 2022. 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) for RRB NTPC posts against CEN 01/2019 is being conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Separate CBT-2 Exams for Level 2,3,4,5,6 RRB NTPC Posts (CEN 01/2019)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB NTPC 2nd stage CBT for Pay Level 6 to be held in May 2022.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

RRB NTPC 2021 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks

Note:

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

, the normalized marks scored by the candidate in the 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-Based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of the Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.