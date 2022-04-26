Railway Recruitment Fake News Alert: RRB warns candidates of fake Southern Western Railway Notification; India Post also warned against fake websites

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Railway Recruitment Fake Notification & India Post Fake Website Alert: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has warned candidates against fake Southern Western Railway Recruitment Notification. India Post has also warned against fake websites.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 13:36 IST
Railway Recruitment Fake Notification & India Post Fake Website Alert: On 24th April 2022, Southern western Railways warned candidates against a fake railway recruitment notification being circulated in social media. The authority informed that “A fake letter of recruitment is being circulated by miscreants. Candidates are cautioned to not fall prey to such fraud. Refer to RRB website ONLY for all recruitment related information https://rrbbnc.gov.in”.

Railway Recruitment Fake Notification Alert

The South Western Railway (SWR) has advised railway job aspirants for not falling prey to such fake Job Advertisements and always visit its official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for all updates related to recruitment and results.

Ministry of Railways has also earlier informed the candidates that the recruitment of various categories of Group ‘C’ and erstwhile Group ‘D’ posts on Indian Railways is presently catered to by 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and 16 Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) only and not by any other agency. Vacancies on Indian Railways are filled up by giving wide publicity through Centralized Employment Notifications (CENs).

Railways On-line applications are called for from eligible candidates all over the country. CEN is published through Employment News/Rozgar Samachar and an indicative notice is given in National Daily and Local Newspapers. The CEN is also displayed on the official websites of RRBs/RRCs. The website address of all RRBs/RRCs is mentioned in the CEN. It is further clarified that the Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as  alleged by the above named agency.

India Post Fake Website Alert

Meanwhile, India Post has also warned against some fake websites claiming to be providing government subsidies through certain surveys, quizzes. On 21st April 2022, India Post issued a scam alert stating that "Multiple fake websites like 'http://adoptiondiscern.top/indiapost/tb.p...' claims to be running @indiapost_dop 170th anniversary lucky draw. India Post/Department of Posts has nothing to do with such scamming activity. Beware of such fraudulent activities,".

India Post stated clearly that neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the India Post. “Beware of such fake organisations and webpages”.

