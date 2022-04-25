SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam on 8th May 2022: Descriptive Paper to be held in 23 Languages, Check Shift Timings

SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam on 8 th May 2022: Candidates can attempt the SSC MTS Paper-2 2022 Descriptive Paper in 23 Languages. Let’s have a look at the SSC MTS Paper-2 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus and Shift Timings.

SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam on 8th May 2022: SSC Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Paper-2 2020 Descriptive Exam Dates gas been released by Staff Selection Commission. SSC will conduct Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020 on 8th May 2022. On 4th March 2022, SSC declared the result of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 5th October 2021 to 2nd November 2021 in online mode at various centres across the country for Non-Technical posts. Over 44000 candidates were shortlisted for Paper-2. Let’s have a look at the SSC MTS Paper-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus:

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 Exam Pattern & Syllabus (Descriptive)

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC MTS 2022 Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) Max Marks Exam Duration 8th May 2022 Shift Timing - 11:00am to 11:30am (from 11:00 am to 11:40 am for Scribes) 50 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes)

Note:

Candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper-2 on the basis of their performance in Paper-1. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-1.

of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-1. Paper-2 will be qualifying in nature. Qualifying marks in Paper-II will be 40% for the unreserved category and 35% for all reserved category candidates. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-2 will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper-1.

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 Descriptive Paper Languages

As mentioned above Paper-2 will be a descriptive Paper of 50 Marks. Let’s look at the syllabus of the Paper-2 exam:

Important Descriptive Paper Topics (Hindi/ English/ Other languages) Total Marks and Duration Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. 50 (30 Minutes) LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS PAPER-2 S. No. Language Code 1 Hindi 01 2 English 02 3 Assamese 03 4 Bengali 04 5 Bodo 05 6 Dogri 06 7 Gujarati 07 8 Kannada 08 9 Kashmiri 09 10 Konkani 10 11 Maithili 11 12 Malayalam 12 13 Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei) 13 14 Marathi 14 15 Nepali 15 16 Oriya 16 17 Punjabi 17 18 Sanskrit 18 19 Santhali 19 20 Sindhi 20 21 Tamil 21 22 Telugu 22 23 Urdu 23

Based on the performance in Paper-1 and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-2, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

Final Result: As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cut-offs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age group of 18-25 years.

Final Selection: Final selection and allocation of States/ UTs will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Paper-1, the preference of States/ UTs given by them in the online Application Form and the age group of the candidates. Normalized scores of the candidates in Paper-1 will be used to determine merit and the candidates will only be considered against the vacancies of States/ UTs for which they have given their preference in the online Application Form.

Resolution of tie cases: In cases where more than one candidate secures the equal aggregate marks, the tie will be resolved by applying the following methods one after another:

Total marks in Paper-2.

Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference.

Alphabetical order of the names.

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of the SSC MTS Paper-2 2022 Exam, the next step is to start practicing for the Descriptive Paper in the medium of language chosen by the candidate while filling out the application form. Start your preparation by practicing important essay and letter writing topics for the descriptive paper. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.