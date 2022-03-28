ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam in April/May (Tentative): Check Latest Updates

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Postponed. As per the latest updates, new dates have been announced for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam. Read More.

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Latest Updates: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

Earlier, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 26th March 2022. However, the exam could not be held on the scheduled date. As per the latest updates, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam is expected to be held in April/May (Tentative).

ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

ESIC MTS 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 Admit Card Release Date To Be Released (April/May 2022) ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam April/May 2022 (Revised)

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the ESIC MTS 2022 should note that there is no change in the exam pattern. In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Links

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to utilize this postponement to prepare better. Check below the ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus, important topics, preparation strategies, important general awareness questions with answers.