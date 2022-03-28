ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam in April/May (Tentative): Check Latest Updates

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Postponed. As per the latest updates, new dates have been announced for ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam. Read More.

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 14:42 IST
ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Latest Updates: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC 2022 Exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

Earlier, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 26th March 2022. However, the exam could not be held on the scheduled date. As per the latest updates, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam is expected to be held in April/May (Tentative).

ESIC MTS 2022 Job Profile, PayScale, Perks & Promotion for 1948 Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Dates

ESIC MTS 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To Be Released (April/May 2022)

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-I Exam

April/May 2022 (Revised)

ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern

Candidates appearing for the ESIC MTS 2022 should note that there is no change in the exam pattern. In the two-phase selection process for the ESIC MTS 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

Note: Phase –I Preliminary Examination is qualifying in nature and marks will not be reckoned for final merit. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. Except for the paper of English Comprehension, the medium of all three papers – General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude will be available in Hindi & English.

ESIC MTS 2022 Important Links

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to utilize this postponement to prepare better. Check below the ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus, important topics, preparation strategies, important general awareness questions with answers.

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Important Topics, Preparation Strategies, Practice Questions

ESIC MTS 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims & Mains

ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims on 26th March 2022: Practice 25 Important General Awareness Questions with Answers

