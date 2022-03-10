SSC CHSL 2022 Exam from 24th May: Check Tier-1 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 14:23 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam from 24th May: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission, the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 26th May to 10th June 2022.  So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier - I Exam. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Important Dates

Opening and Closing of Online Application

1st Feb to 7th March 2022

Last date and time for receipt of online

applications

7th March 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment

8th March 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

9th March 2022 (11:00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

10th March 2022 (during working hours of Bank)

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form

Correction’ and online payment of Correction

Charges

11th to 15th March 2022 (11:00 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)

24th May to 10th June 2022

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper)

To be notified later

So, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam for Tier – I which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III). Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in Tier-III will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier - 1 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Parts - Subjects

Number of

Questions/

Maximum

Marks

Time Duration

(For all four Parts)

Part I - English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25/50

60 Minutes

(80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Part II - General Intelligence

25/50

Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25/50

Part IV - General Awareness

25/50

 Total

200

Note:

  • The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
  • Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
  • For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence and Quantitative.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier – I Syllabus

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL Tier-I sections one-by-one:

1. English Language: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and basic comprehension skills. Here is the list of topics covered in English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam:

S. No.

Important English Language Topics

1

Synonyms

2

Antonyms

3

Homonyms

4

One Word Substitution

5

Sentence Completion

6

Spotting Errors

7

Sentence Improvement

8

Idioms & Phrases

9

Spelling Test

10

Reading comprehension

11

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

12

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

13

Shuffling of Sentence parts

14

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

15

Cloze Passage

16

Fill in the Blanks

2. General Intelligence: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:

S. No.

Important General Intelligence Topics

1

Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy

2

Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification

3

Trends

4

Space Orientation

5

Venn Diagrams

6

Drawing inferences

7

Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series

8

Problem Solving

9

Emotional and Social Intelligence

10

Word Building

11

Coding and Decoding

12

Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations

13

Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding

14

Figural Pattern–folding and completion

15

Embedded Figures

16

Critical thinking

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good he/she with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

S. No.

Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics

1

Number System: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

2

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

3

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

4

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

5

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base

6

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃+Cos2𝜃=1 etc.

7

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC CHSL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

S. No.

Important General Awareness Topics

1

History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom Movement and their leaders.

2

Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Sea port and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI etc.

3

Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI etc.

4

Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols.

5

Current Affairs: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries, Latest Scientific Research

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam Dates?

26th May to 10th June 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment?

SSC CHSL Exam Will Consist Of A Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) And Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Q3. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Yes, 0.50 Marks

