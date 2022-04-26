Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official

Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2022 Written Exam on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala. Eligible candidates can download the KTET Admit Card 2022 from 25th April 2022 till 5th May 2022. The KTET 2022 selection process comprises a written exam followed by an interview for candidates who qualify. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills. In this article, candidates can find Kerala TET 2022 Detailed Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern PDF as well as download KTET Admit Card 2022.
Kerala TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates
|
Kerala TET 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
7th February 2022
|
Application Start Date
|
9th February 2022
|
Application End Date
|
19th February 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
25th February 2022
|
Admit Card Download Date
|
25th February 2022 to 5th May 2022
|
Written Exam Dates
|
4th May & 5th May 2022
Kerala TET 2022 Exam Schedule
|
Category
|
Date of Examination
|
Duration
|
Time
|
K-TET I
|
4th May 2022 Wednesday
|
10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|
2 ½ hrs
|
K-TET II
|
4th May 2022 Wednesday
|
02.00 pm - 04.30 pm
|
2 ½ hrs
|
K-TET III
|
5th May 2022 Thursday
|
10.00 am - 12.30 pm
|
2 ½ hrs
|
K-TET IV
|
5th May 2022 Thursday
|
02.00 pm - 04.30 pm
|
2 ½ hrs
Kerala TET 2022 Exam Pattern
Exam Pattern for category K-TET I
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
Allotted
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
The language I – Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Language II – English/Arabic*
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Exam Pattern for category K-TET II
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
Allotted
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I- Malayalam/Tamil/ Kannada/English
|
30
|
30
|
Language II- (Other than LanguageI) Malayalam/English
|
30
|
30
|
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Exam Pattern for category K-TET III
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
Allotted
|
Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Language Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Exam Pattern for category K-TET IV
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
Allotted
|
Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Language Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
40
|
40
|
Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus
|
Category
|
Download PDF
|
K-TET I
|
K-TET II
|
K-TET III
|
K-TET IV