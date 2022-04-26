Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 12:27 IST
Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official
Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2022 Written Exam on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala. Eligible candidates can download the KTET Admit Card 2022 from 25th April 2022 till 5th May 2022. The KTET 2022 selection process comprises a written exam followed by an interview for candidates who qualify. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills. In this article, candidates can find Kerala TET 2022 Detailed Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern PDF as well as download KTET Admit Card 2022.

Kerala TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Kerala TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

7th February 2022

Application Start Date

9th February 2022

Application End Date

19th February 2022

Admit Card Release Date

25th February 2022

Admit Card Download Date

25th February 2022 to 5th May 2022

Written Exam Dates

4th May & 5th May 2022

Kerala TET 2022 Exam Schedule

Category

Date of Examination

Duration

Time

K-TET I

4th May 2022 Wednesday

10.00 am - 12.30 pm

2 ½ hrs

K-TET II

4th May 2022 Wednesday

02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

2 ½ hrs

K-TET III

5th May 2022 Thursday

10.00 am - 12.30 pm

2 ½ hrs

K-TET IV

5th May 2022 Thursday

02.00 pm - 04.30 pm

2 ½ hrs

Kerala TET 2022 Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern for category K-TET I

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Allotted

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

The language I – Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Language II – English/Arabic*

30

30

Total

150

150

Exam Pattern for category K-TET II

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Allotted

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I- Malayalam/Tamil/ Kannada/English

30

30

Language II- (Other than LanguageI) Malayalam/English

30

30
  • For Mathematics and Science teachers: Mathematics and Science or
  • For Social Science teachers: Social Science or (c)
  • For any other teachers

60

60

Total

150

150

Exam Pattern for category K-TET III

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Allotted

Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude

40

40

Language Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

Exam Pattern for category K-TET IV

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Allotted

Child Development, Pedagogy & Teacher Aptitude

30

30

Language Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

40

40

Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus

Category

Download PDF

K-TET I

Download PDF

K-TET II

Download PDF

K-TET III

Download PDF

K-TET IV

Download PDF

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find detailed Syllabus for Kerala TET 2022?

Read our article Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What is the exam date for Kerala TET 2022?

KTET 2022 Written Exam will be held on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories.

Q3. Is KTET Admit Card 2022 out?

Yes. Eligible candidates can download the KTET Admit Card 2022 from 25th April 2022 till 5th May 2022.

Q4. What is the selection process for Kerala TET 2022?

KTET 2022 selection process comprises a written exam followed by an interview for candidates who qualify. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to a give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills.
