Q1. Where can I find detailed Syllabus for Kerala TET 2022?

Read our article Kerala TET 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What is the exam date for Kerala TET 2022?

KTET 2022 Written Exam will be held on 4th & 5th May 2022 in different shifts for different categories.

Q3. Is KTET Admit Card 2022 out?

Yes. Eligible candidates can download the KTET Admit Card 2022 from 25th April 2022 till 5th May 2022.

Q4. What is the selection process for Kerala TET 2022?

KTET 2022 selection process comprises a written exam followed by an interview for candidates who qualify. All shortlisted candidates further will be required to a give a demonstration class for showcasing their teaching skills.