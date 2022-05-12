SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Begins from 24th May: Download Tier-1 2021 English Question Paper PDF with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Begins from 24 th May: Download Tier-1 SSC CHSL 2021 English Language Question Paper PDF with answers. English Language Section will comprise of 25 Questions of 2 marks each.

SSC CHSL Exam Download Tier-1 2021 English Question Paper PDF with Answers: SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 26th May to 10th June 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier -1 Exam. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper for English Language Section that comprises of 25 Questions of 2 marks each. The answers of all the 25 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 English Language Question Paper with Answer held on 12th April 2021

1. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

PRIORITY

Inference Deference Subservience Preference

Answer: d) Preference

2. Select the most appropriate one-word substitution for the given group of words.

A large bundle bound for storage or transportation

Bevy Bouquet Bale Brood

Answer: c) Bale

3. Select the INCORRECTLY spelled word.

Definately Existence Mischievous Violence

Answer: a) Definitely

4. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate option.

She was greatly ______ by the nightmare she had.

Feared Perturbed Dreaded Trembled

Answer: b) Perturbed - feeling or showing great concern or mental or emotional upset

5. Select the indirect form of the given sentence.

“I like having South Indian breakfast,’ said Arun to the receptionist.

Arun tells the receptionist that he has liked South Indian breakfast. Arun is telling the receptionist that he likes South Indian breaklast. Arun told the receptionist that he like South Indian breakfast. Arun told the receptionist that he liked having South Indian breakfast.

Answer: d)

6. In the given sentence, identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.

Airlines have increased fares because according to the new rules only limiting passengers are allowed.

the new rules only limiting because according to Airlines have increased fares passengers are allowed

Answer: a) Correct part would be “only limited”

7. Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word:

VITIATE

Violate Affirm Annul Cancel

Answer: b) Affirm

8. Examine the four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options, pick the one that gives their correct order.

We found both to be very quiet and subdued Later when we became good friends, they told us about their tragic loss. The Mehras were newcomers to the neighbourhood. My wife and I called on them to ask If they needed any help.

CDAB BDAC DBAC ACDB

Answer: a) CDAB

9. Select the most appropriate meaning of the underlined idiom in the given sentence.

She may be the Principal but it is the school administrator who rules the roost .

is proved right is in complete control is totally submissive is dependent upon her

Answer: b) is in complete control

10. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select ‘No substitution’.

My hands were eager for tore up that awful letter.

for tearing upon of tearing up No substitution to tear up

Answer: d) to tear up

11. Select the misspelt word.

exceed address annax attempt

Answer: c) annex

Select the option that will improve the underlined segment in the given sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select ‘No improvement’

12. Make a list of most the things you would like to do once this Iockdown Is over.

each No improvement many all

Answer: d) all

13. Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given won

AUGMENT

multiply amplify decrease increase

Answer: c) decrease

14. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

PRECISION

Accuracy Vagueness Estimation Neglect

Answer: a) Accuracy

15. Identify the segment in the given sentence which contains the grammatical error.

Einstein’s school teachers thought he would never success in life.

in life thought he would never success Einstein’s school teachers

Answer: c) “never success” is incorrect

16. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

To put one’s foot in one’s mouth

To deliberately provoke someone To gather all of one’s resources To be disorderly and stupid To accordingly embarrass or upset someone

Answer: d) Say something foolish, embarrassing, or tactless

17. Select the correct passive form of the given sentence.

The disaster management team rescued the flood victims.

The flood victims are being rescued by the disaster management team The flood victims have been rescued by the disaster management team. The flood victims were rescued by the disaster management team The flood victims are rescued by the disaster management team

Answer: c) The flood victims were rescued by the disaster management team

18. Select the option which means the same as the group of words given.

Doctor who deals with bone problems

Orthodontist Chiropodist Orthopaedist Dermatologist

Answer: c) Orthopaedist

19. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank.

Shekhar Gupta is one of the ______ journalists of India.

Imminent Exponent Eminent Pertinent

Answer: c) Eminent

20. Given below are four sentences in jumbled order. Pick the option that gives their correct order.

Her face had the most extraordinary expression of horror and amusement. My mother looked up in time to see me fail. But I missed and went sprawling across the kitchen floor My hand reached out to grab the handle of the door that led into the kitchen.

CBDA DCBA BDAC ABCD

Answer: b) DCBA

Comprehension (21 to 25):

In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each number

The doctor left some medicines with the instructions for giving them. One was to (1)___ down the fever and another to overcome an acid condition. “The germs (2) _____ influenza can exist only in acid condition,” he explained. He said there was (3)_______ to worry if the fever did not go up above 103 degrees. This was an (4) ______ of flu and there was no danger if pneumonia could be (5) ______.

21. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 1.

Bring Shrink Reduce Decrease

Answer: a) Bring

22. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 2.

on at to of

Answer: d) of

23. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 3.

Nothing Anything Nobody Everything

Answer: a) Nothing

24. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 4.

Explosion Erosion Epidemic Epidermis

Answer: c) Epidemic

25. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 5.

Prevented Postponed Protected Preserved

Answer: a) Prevented