SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Begins from 24th May: Download Tier-1 2021 English Question Paper PDF with Answers

SSC CHSL Exam Download Tier-1 2021 English Question Paper PDF with Answers: SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 26th May to 10th June 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier -1 Exam. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers. So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper for English Language Section that comprises of 25 Questions of 2 marks each. The answers of all the 25 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper:
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 English Language Question Paper with Answer held on 12th April 2021
1. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
PRIORITY
- Inference
- Deference
- Subservience
- Preference
Answer: d) Preference
2. Select the most appropriate one-word substitution for the given group of words.
A large bundle bound for storage or transportation
- Bevy
- Bouquet
- Bale
- Brood
Answer: c) Bale
3. Select the INCORRECTLY spelled word.
- Definately
- Existence
- Mischievous
- Violence
Answer: a) Definitely
4. Fill in the blank with the most appropriate option.
She was greatly ______ by the nightmare she had.
- Feared
- Perturbed
- Dreaded
- Trembled
Answer: b) Perturbed - feeling or showing great concern or mental or emotional upset
5. Select the indirect form of the given sentence.
“I like having South Indian breakfast,’ said Arun to the receptionist.
- Arun tells the receptionist that he has liked South Indian breakfast.
- Arun is telling the receptionist that he likes South Indian breaklast.
- Arun told the receptionist that he like South Indian breakfast.
- Arun told the receptionist that he liked having South Indian breakfast.
Answer: d)
6. In the given sentence, identify the segment which contains the grammatical error.
Airlines have increased fares because according to the new rules only limiting passengers are allowed.
- the new rules only limiting
- because according to
- Airlines have increased fares
- passengers are allowed
Answer: a) Correct part would be “only limited”
7. Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word:
VITIATE
- Violate
- Affirm
- Annul
- Cancel
Answer: b) Affirm
8. Examine the four jumbled sentences. Out of the given options, pick the one that gives their correct order.
- We found both to be very quiet and subdued
- Later when we became good friends, they told us about their tragic loss.
- The Mehras were newcomers to the neighbourhood.
- My wife and I called on them to ask If they needed any help.
- CDAB
- BDAC
- DBAC
- ACDB
Answer: a) CDAB
9. Select the most appropriate meaning of the underlined idiom in the given sentence.
She may be the Principal but it is the school administrator who rules the roost.
- is proved right
- is in complete control
- is totally submissive
- is dependent upon her
Answer: b) is in complete control
10. Select the most appropriate option to substitute the underlined segment in the given sentence. If there is no need to substitute it, select ‘No substitution’.
My hands were eager for tore up that awful letter.
- for tearing upon
- of tearing up
- No substitution
- to tear up
Answer: d) to tear up
11. Select the misspelt word.
- exceed
- address
- annax
- attempt
Answer: c) annex
Select the option that will improve the underlined segment in the given sentence. In case no improvement is needed, select ‘No improvement’
12. Make a list of most the things you would like to do once this Iockdown Is over.
- each
- No improvement
- many
- all
Answer: d) all
13. Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given won
AUGMENT
- multiply
- amplify
- decrease
- increase
Answer: c) decrease
14. Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
PRECISION
- Accuracy
- Vagueness
- Estimation
- Neglect
Answer: a) Accuracy
15. Identify the segment in the given sentence which contains the grammatical error.
Einstein’s school teachers thought he would never success in life.
- in life
- thought he would
- never success
- Einstein’s school teachers
Answer: c) “never success” is incorrect
16. Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.
To put one’s foot in one’s mouth
- To deliberately provoke someone
- To gather all of one’s resources
- To be disorderly and stupid
- To accordingly embarrass or upset someone
Answer: d) Say something foolish, embarrassing, or tactless
17. Select the correct passive form of the given sentence.
The disaster management team rescued the flood victims.
- The flood victims are being rescued by the disaster management team
- The flood victims have been rescued by the disaster management team.
- The flood victims were rescued by the disaster management team
- The flood victims are rescued by the disaster management team
Answer: c) The flood victims were rescued by the disaster management team
18. Select the option which means the same as the group of words given.
Doctor who deals with bone problems
- Orthodontist
- Chiropodist
- Orthopaedist
- Dermatologist
Answer: c) Orthopaedist
19. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank.
Shekhar Gupta is one of the ______ journalists of India.
- Imminent
- Exponent
- Eminent
- Pertinent
Answer: c) Eminent
20. Given below are four sentences in jumbled order. Pick the option that gives their correct order.
- Her face had the most extraordinary expression of horror and amusement.
- My mother looked up in time to see me fail.
- But I missed and went sprawling across the kitchen floor
- My hand reached out to grab the handle of the door that led into the kitchen.
- CBDA
- DCBA
- BDAC
- ABCD
Answer: b) DCBA
Comprehension (21 to 25):
In the following passage some words have been deleted. Fill in the blanks with the help of the alternatives given. Select the most appropriate option for each number
The doctor left some medicines with the instructions for giving them. One was to (1)___ down the fever and another to overcome an acid condition. “The germs (2) _____ influenza can exist only in acid condition,” he explained. He said there was (3)_______ to worry if the fever did not go up above 103 degrees. This was an (4) ______ of flu and there was no danger if pneumonia could be (5) ______.
21. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 1.
- Bring
- Shrink
- Reduce
- Decrease
Answer: a) Bring
22. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 2.
- on
- at
- to
- of
Answer: d) of
23. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 3.
- Nothing
- Anything
- Nobody
- Everything
Answer: a) Nothing
24. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 4.
- Explosion
- Erosion
- Epidemic
- Epidermis
Answer: c) Epidemic
25. Select the most appropriate option to fill in the blank no. 5.
- Prevented
- Postponed
- Protected
- Preserved
Answer: a) Prevented
|
