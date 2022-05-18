SSC CHSL 2022 Exam from 24th May Onwards: Download Tier-1 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper PDF with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam from 24th May Onwards: Download Tier-1 SSC CHSL 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper PDF with answers. Quantitative Aptitude Section will comprise of 25 Questions of 2 marks each.

SSC CHSL Exam Download Tier-1 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper PDF with Answers: Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Tier-1 2021-22 Exam from 26th May to 10th June 2022 in online mode across different Examination Centres. So, the time has come for the candidates to buck up their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier -1 Exam. To score high marks, candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers.

So for the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper for the Quantitative Aptitude Section that comprises of 25 Questions of 2 marks each. The answers of all the 25 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 12th April 2021 Question Paper:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper with Answer held on 12th April 2021

1. what is the value of x, if 25% of 480 + 30% of 500 + x% of 90 = 35% of 900?

(a) 45

(b) 50

(c) 55

(d) 40

Answer: (b)

2. if the number A9257B684 is divisible by 11, then what is the least value of A - B?

(a) 14

(b) 0

(c) -8

(d) 3

Answer: (c)

3. If 3cot2x - 7Cosec2x + 7 = 0, then the value of x (0 ≤ x ≥900 is:

(a) 300

(b) 00

(c) 900

(d) 600

Answer: (c)

4. Study the following graph and answer the question that follows.

Marks scored by five students A, B, C, D and E in three subjects (Maths, English and Physics). Total marks for each subject are 100.

What is the percentage marks obtained by E in all three subjects together? (Assuming maximum marks for each Subject are 100.)

(a) 40

(b) 50

(c) 70

(d) 60

Answer: (d)

5. Find the area (in cm2) and the diameter (in cm), Respectively, of a circle whose circumference is 40π cm?

(a) 400π and 40

(b) 40 and 400π

(c) 400 and 40

(d) 40 and 400

Answer: (a)

6. Study the given bar graph and answer the question that follows.

the given bar graph represents the sales Turnover (in Rs. Crore) of five automobile companies A, B, C, D and E during 2014-2015 and 2015-2016. The X-axis represents the companies, and the Y-axis shows the sales Turnover (in Rs. Crore).

(The data shown here is only for mathematical exercise. They do not represent the actual figures of the company.)

If there was an increase of 25% in the average of the sales turnover of all the companies together in 2014-2015 from that in 2013-2014, then what was the average (in Rs. Crore, up to two decimal Places) of the sales turnover of all the companies together in 2013-2014?

(a) 848.64

(b) 588.96

(c) 806.21

(d) 985.67

Answer: (a)

7. If the Difference between two number is 5 and the difference between their cubes is 1850, then the difference between their squares is:

(a) 5√484

(b) 5√482

(c) 5√485

(d) 5√483

Answer: (c)

8. If (a + b + c) = 0 and (abc) = 12, then what is the value of (a3 + b3 + c3) ?

(a) 6

(b) 12

(c) 72

(d) 36

Answer: (d)

9. In General store, an item with an MRP of Rs.35,600 is on the discount counter with a special price of Rs. 34,888. What is the percentage of discount given for that item?

(a) 3%

(b) 4%

(c) 1%

(d) 2%

Answer: (d)

10. The Compound interest (in Rs. to the nearest integer) on Rs. 8,950 for 2 years at the rate of 9% per annum, Compounded annually is:

(a) 1,523

(b) 1,683

(c) 1,685

(d) 1,468

Answer: (b)

11. AB and AC are tangents to a circle with centre O from an external point A. The tangents AB and AC touch the Circle at B and C, Respectively, Such that ∠BAC = 1180. Find the measure of ∠OCB.

(a) 590

(b) 620

(c) 600

(d) 540

Answer: (a)

12. Varun and Syan can do a work in 3 days, Syan and Anil can do it in 4 days, and Anil and Varun can do it in 6 days. How many days will Anil alone take to do the work?

(a) 22

(b) 18

(c) 20

(d) 24

Answer: (d)

13. What is the value of sin260 + tan245 + sec245 - cosec230?

(a) 4

(b) 1/4

(c) -1/4

(d) -4

Answer: (c)

14. Two trains start at the same time from two station and process towards each other at speeds of 90km/h and 70km/h, respectively. When they meet, it is found that one train has travelled 140km more than the other. What is the distance (in km) between the two stations?

(a) 1100

(b) 1120

(c) 980

(d) 1200

Answer: (b)

15. What is the area (in m2, up to 1 Place of Decimal) of an equilateral triangular field of side 8.5m?

(a) 18.1/√3

(b) 18.1√3

(c) 72.25/√3

(d) 72.25√3

Answer: (b)

16. A's Salary increases in the ratio 8 : 11. If his new salary is Rs. 33000, then what was his original salary (in Rs.)?

(a) 20,000

(b) 18,000

(c) 22,000

(d) 24,000

Answer: (d)

17. Students of primary, Middle, secondary and Sr. Secondary classes collected donation for a Relief Fund as shown in the pie chart. If the donation collected from Middle classes was Rs. 6,750, then what would be the total amount of money collected by secondary and Sr. Secondary classes?

(a) Rs. 9,675

(b) Rs. 11,700

(c) Rs. 9, 450

(d) Rs. 12, 825

Answer: (b)

18. The sum of two numbers is 59 and their product is 1150. Find the sum of their Squares.

(a) 1183

(b) 1178

(c) 1176

(d) 1181

Answer: (d)

19. A shopkeeper sells two refrigerator sets at the same price. He gains 40% on one refrigerator and loses 40% on the other. What is his net loss percentage in the whole transaction?

(a) 18%

(b) 14%

(c) 12%

(d) 16%

Answer: (d)

20. If 2tanx + 3cotx = 5, then the value of 4tan2x + 9cot2x is:

(a) 11

(b) 15

(c) 17

(d) 13

Answer: (d)

21. The length of a rectangle is five times of its breadth. If the area of rectangle is 3125cm2, then what is the length of the rectangle?

(a) 125 cm

(b) 120 cm

(c) 135 cm

(d) 130 cm

Answer: (a)

22. The centroid of an equilateral triangle ∆ABC is O. If AB = 27 cm, then the length of AO is:

(a) 9√3 cm

(b) 6√3cm

(c) 7√3 cm

(d) 8√3 cm

Answer: (a)

23. 30 people went to a restaurant for a dinner party. 20 of them paid Rs. 880 each and each of the rest of them paid Rs. 110 more than the average of the total expenses. What was the total expenses (in Rs.) for the dinner?

(a) 27,840

(b) 29,360

(c) 28,050

(d) 24,580

Answer: (c)

24. What is the value of 9% of 5500 + 2.4% of 1100 - 40% of 1600?

(a) -118.6

(b) 181.6

(c) -181.6

(d) 118.6

Answer: (a)

25. The given pie charts represent the distribution of candidates who enrolled for a bank clerical examination and the candidates (out of those enrolled) who passed the examination, from five different institutes P, Q, R, S and T.

Study the pie charts and answer the question that follows.

(i) Total number of candidates who enrolled for the examination from five institutes = 5500

(ii) Total number of candidates who passed the examination from five institutes = 3300

The average number of candidates passed from institutes P and Q together is what percentage of the total number of candidates enrolled from institutes P and Q together?

(a) 30%

(b) 25.2%

(c) 25.8%

(d) 24.6%

Answer: (b)