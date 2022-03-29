TS TET 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

For Language – I of TS-TET Paper-II, following languages are offered under first Language in secondary schools under State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Sanskrit. A Candidate (other than language pandit candidate) has to choose one of these 7 languages. For Language I Syllabus, Click Here.

1. Aspects of English:- (a) English language - History, nature, importance, principles of English as second language. (b) Problems of teaching / learning English.

(1) Parts of Speech (2) Tenses (3) Active voice & Passive voice (4) Prepositions and Articles (5) Degrees of comparison (6) Clauses (7) Verbs - Main Verbs - Auxiliary Verbs (8) Adverbs Types of Adverbs (9) Conjunction - coordinating conjunction - subordinating conjunction. (10) Direct and Indirect Speech (11) Questions and question tags (12) Types of sentences - simple, compound and complex - synthesis of sentences (13) Phrases - uses of phrases. (14) Composition - letter writing - precise writing (15) Comprehension (16) Vocabulary - Antonyms, Synonyms and Spellings (17) Meaning of idiomatic expressions, (18) Correction of Sentences, (19) Sequencing of the Sentences in the given paragraph (20) Error identification within a sentence

iv

a) For Mathematics and Science Teachers: Mathematics and Science b) For Social Studies Teacher: Social Studies c) For any other teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b)