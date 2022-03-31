TS TET 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualification, How to Apply

TS TET 2022 Syllabus: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State for appearing for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Interested candidates can apply online for TS TET 2022 from 26th March 2022 till 12th April 2022. TS-TET-2022 Written Exam will be conducted on 12th June 2022 across all 33 Districts in Telangana by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana State. TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. In this article, we have shared the TS TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualification, How to Apply.

TS TET 2022 Important Dates

TS TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Online Payment of Exam Fee 26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 12th April 2022 TS TET 2022 Admit Card Download 6th June 2022 onwards TS TET 2022 Written Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Result 27th June 2022

TS TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates at the time of applying for TS-TET should be in possession of the following minimum qualifications prescribed for category of I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper - II) separately.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS FOR TS-TET PAPER-I (CLASSES I TO V)

(i) Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

(ii) Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 45% marks. In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to D.El.Ed / D.Ed.

OR

(iii) Graduation with atleast 50% marks, however in case of SC / ST / BC / Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45% AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) / Bachelor of Education (Special Education).

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS FOR TS-TET PAPER - II (CLASSES VI TO VIII)

(i) B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education).

OR

(ii) B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be40%. AND pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education) in case of the candidates who have passed or admitted to B.Ed., course prior to issue of theseguidelines (23-12-2015).

OR

(iii) 4-year B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed., with atleast 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%.

OR

(iv) Graduation with language concerned as one of the optional subjects OR Bachelor of oriental language (or its equivalent) OR Graduation in literature OR Post Graduation in language concerned AND Language Pandit Training Certificate/B.Ed with language concerned as one of the Methodologies, in respect of Language Teachers.

OR

(v) B.E/B.Tech with atleast 50% marks and Passed / Pursuing Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) or B.Ed. (Special Education). In respect of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%.

NOTE: The candidates, who are appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education OR Diploma in Elementary Education etc., are also eligibleto appear for TET Examination subject to the condition that the candidates cannot appear for Teacher Recruitment Test with this TET certificate, unless the candidate acquires requisite qualification. A Diploma/Degree course in Teacher Education recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) only shall be considered. However, in case of Diploma in Education (Special Education) and B.Ed. (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) only shall be considered. Intermediate qualification of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) of Telangana State or its equivalent as recognized by BIE Telangana State only shall be considered. So also the Bachelor’s Degree of a University Recognized by UGC only shall be considered.

TS TET 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for TS TET 2022 should be minimum 18 years of age. There is no maximum age limit.

TS TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply only Online for TS-TET- 2022 only online through the official website of TS-TET or through the apply online link given below from 26th March 2022 to 12th April 2022. Candidates shall follow the procedure for while filling up the online application form as below:

(ii) Candidate can pay the Fee through Online payment options provided in the TS-TET website. At the time of Online Payment, the candidate has to give the required preliminary data (i.e. Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, whether the candidate belongs to Telangana State, mobile phone number etc.,). On receipt of online fee payment, the candidate shall be issued a ‘Journal Number’ with which she/he can proceed with submission of application online.

(iii) Be ready with photograph of size 4.5X3.5cms before filling in the Online application. Paste the photograph on a white paper and sign below (sign in Black Ink only). Ensure that the signature is within the box. Scan the required size containing the photograph and signature. Please do not scan the complete page. Ensure that the size of 3 the scanned image is not more than 50kb. Press the UPLOAD button.

TS TET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for TS TET 2022 will be required to pay application fees of Rs.300/-(Rupees Three hundred only) for appearing for a single paper (i.e., only Paper I or only paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e., Paper I and Paper II).

