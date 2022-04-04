TS TET 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

TS TET 2022 Salary: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State for appearing for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). The last date to apply online for TS TET 2022 is12th April 2022. TS-TET-2022 Written Exam will be conducted on 12th June 2022 across all 33 Districts in Telangana by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana State. TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. In this article, we have shared the TS TET 2022 Salary, Allowances & Job Profile.

TS TET 2022 Important Dates

TS TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Online Payment of Exam Fee 26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 12th April 2022 TS TET 2022 Admit Card Download 6th June 2022 onwards TS TET 2022 Written Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Result 27th June 2022

TS TET 2022 Salary

Candidates placed under the TS TET 2022 will be offered a basic pay ranging between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month along with allowances and benefits as per guidelines set by Telangana State Government.

TS TET 2022 Allowances

Candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), Housing Allowance, Pension Programmes, etc.

TS TET 2022 Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of candidates posted under TS TET 2022 will include:

(i) Possess in-depth knowledge of excellence in teaching practice, including appropriate teaching and learning styles ensure high quality education and personalised learning for all students. Responsible for assessing students for high school and college entrance exams.

(ii) Planning the academic work, maintaining school calendar, provide strategic leadership and professional management, showcase extensive understanding of current and future curriculum developments.

(iii) Treats people fairly, equitably and with dignity to create and maintain a positive school ethos. Maintain a safe and healthy environment for all students at the school they are posted. Ability to engage in a partnership with parents and carers, to enhance children’s enjoyment, wellbeing, achievement and personal development.

(iv) Design and deliver a broad and balanced curriculum which includes innovative approaches to enrich the cultural experiences of all students. Prepare teaching schedules and assignments of teachers in his or her department.

