TS TET 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

TS TET 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow on 12th April 2022. Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022).

Created On: Apr 4, 2022 20:03 IST
Modified On: Apr 11, 2022 16:33 IST
TS TET 2022: Salary, Allowances & Job Profile
TS TET 2022: Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

TS TET 2022 Salary: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State for appearing for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). The last date to apply online for TS TET 2022 is12th April 2022. TS-TET-2022 Written Exam will be conducted on 12th June 2022 across all 33 Districts in Telangana by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Telangana State. TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. In this article, we have shared the TS TET 2022 Salary, Allowances & Job Profile.

TS TET 2022 Important Dates

TS TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

24th March 2022

Online Payment of Exam Fee

26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022

Application Start Date

26th March 2022

Application End Date

12th April 2022

TS TET 2022 Admit Card Download

6th June 2022 onwards

TS TET 2022 Written Exam

12th June 2022

TS TET 2022 Result

27th June 2022

TS TET 2022 Salary

Candidates placed under the TS TET 2022 will be offered a basic pay ranging between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month along with allowances and benefits as per guidelines set by Telangana State Government.

TS TET 2022 Allowances

Candidates posted under BPSC Head Teacher will receive Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), Housing Allowance, Pension Programmes, etc.

TS TET 2022 Related Links

TS TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualification, How to Apply 

TS TET 2022 Salary, Allowances & Job Profile

TS TET 2022 Job Profile

The roles and responsibilities of candidates posted under TS TET 2022 will include:

(i) Possess in-depth knowledge of excellence in teaching practice, including appropriate teaching and learning styles ensure high quality education and personalised learning for all students. Responsible for assessing students for high school and college entrance exams.

(ii) Planning the academic work, maintaining school calendar, provide strategic leadership and professional management, showcase extensive understanding of current and future curriculum developments.

(iii) Treats people fairly, equitably and with dignity to create and maintain a positive school ethos. Maintain a safe and healthy environment for all students at the school they are posted. Ability to engage in a partnership with parents and carers, to enhance children’s enjoyment, wellbeing, achievement and personal development.

(iv) Design and deliver a broad and balanced curriculum which includes innovative approaches to enrich the cultural experiences of all students. Prepare teaching schedules and assignments of teachers in his or her department.

TS TET Apply Online 2022

FAQ

Q1 What is the salary of TS TET 2022?

Candidates placed under the TS TET 2022 will be offered a basic pay ranging between Rs 20,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month along with allowances and benefits as per the guidelines of Telangana State Govt.

Q2 What will be the place of posting of teachers selected under TS TET 2022?

Candidates selected will be posted as teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State.

Q3 When is the TS TET 2022 Written Exam?

TS TET 2022 Exam Date is 12th June 2022.

Q4 Where can I find detailed Salary, Job Profile, Promotion details for TS TET 2022?

Read our article TS TET 2022: Check Salary, Allowances & Job Profile on Jagran Josh.

Q5 When will TS TET 2022 be released?

TS TET 2022 Admit Card is yet to be announced.
