TS TET Admit Card 2022 to release soon @tstet.cgg.gov.in: Get Direct Download Link

TS TET Admit Card 2022 to release soon for the TS TET Written Exam that will be held on 12th June 2022. Get the direct download link and check how to download TS TET Admit Card.

TS TET Admit Card 2022 Latest News: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana state will be conducting the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022) on 12th June 2022 across all 33 districts in the State for eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State. In this article, we have shared the latest update about the release of TS TET Admit Card 2022.

TS TET 2022 Calendar

TS TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Online Payment of Exam Fee 26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 12th April 2022 TS TET 2022 Admit Card Download 6th June 2022 onwards TS TET 2022 Written Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Result 27th June 2022

TS TET Exam Pattern 2022

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

Validity of TS TET Certificate

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

TS TET Admit Card 2022

TS TET Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be released for download from 6th June 2022 onwards. All candidates who at the time of applying for TS-TET met the eligibility criteria such as age limit and minimum educational qualifications prescribed for category of I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II) separately will be able to download the TS TET Hall Ticket 2022.

How to Download TS TET Admit Card 2022?

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official link that will get active from 6th June 2022.

In case any candidate could not download the Hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, SCERT, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between 7th June 2022 to 11th June 2022 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form). Request for issue of duplicate Hall Ticket will not be entertained after the examination in any case.

TS TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)