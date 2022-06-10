TS TET 2022 Exam on 12th June 2022: Check Best 5 Last Minute Tips to score high

TS TET Admit Card 2022 Released for the TS TET Written Exam that will be held on 12th June 2022. Check best 5 last-minute tips to score high in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, Science, and Social Science.

TS TET Exam Instructions: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana state will be conducting the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022) on 12th June 2022 across all 33 districts in the State for eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Telangana State.

On 6th June 20221, the TS TET Admit Card 2022 has been released for the candidates appearing for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS-TET 2022). The TS TET Admit Card will be available for download till 12th June 2022. Candidates can check below the direct link to download their TS TET Hall Ticket 2022.

In this article, we have shared the Best Last-Minute Tips, Exam Shift Timings, Qualifying Marks, and other Important Instructions for TS TET 2022.

TS TET 2022 Calendar

TS TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Online Payment of Exam Fee 26th March 2022 to 11th April 2022 Application Start Date 26th March 2022 Application End Date 12th April 2022 TS TET Admit Card 2022 Download Date 6th June 2022 onwards TS TET Exam Date 2022 Written Exam 12th June 2022 TS TET 2022 Result 27th June 2022

TS TET Exam Pattern 2022

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for TS TET Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for TS TET Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET Paper I

S. No. Subject (All Compulsory) No. of MCQs Marks i Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 ii Language I 30 30 iii Language II English 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 v Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

TS TET Paper II

S. No. Subject (All Compulsory) No. of MCQs Marks i Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 ii Language I 30 30 iii Language II English 30 30 iv a) For Mathematics and Science Teachers: Mathematics and Science b) For Social Studies Teacher: Social Studies c) For any other teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b) 60 60 Total 150 150

TS TET 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise the syllabus, Check exam pattern and exam schedule, shift timings

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, previous years’ cut-off marks, exam pattern, exam schedule, shift timings, etc to ace their preparation and be calm. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) with multiple choice questions. The duration of examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

TS TET Exam Shift Timings 2022

Date of Exam Paper Timings Duration of Exam 12th June 2022 Paper-I 9.30 AM to 12 PM Noon 2 Hours 30 Minutes 12th June 2022 Paper-II 2.30 PM to 5 PM 2 Hours 30 Minutes

2. Practice previous years’ question papers

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ questions papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs, etc. Utilise the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, accuracy. Set up a timer of 2 hours 30 minutes and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

3. There will be no negative marking, Achieve Qualifying Marks

There will be no negative marking. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet. Candidates are supposed to achieve the qualifying marks in TS TET 2022.

TS TET Qualifying Marks 2022

Category Pass Marks General 60 per cent and above OBC 50 per cent and above SC/ST/Differently Abled (Physically Handicap) 40 per cent and above

4. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation strategies

Candidates should focus on the revision of important topics. They should also focus on the breakup of marks allotted to each subject. The content section carries more weightage than the pedagogy. However, one should still prepare the pedagogy section thoroughly. Candidates should not dive deep into topics they come across while revising the important topics. Try to stick to what you have learned throughout and avoid taking up new topics.

Subject (All Compulsory) Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Development of Child, Understanding Learning, Pedagogical Concerns Language I 8 languages: Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Gujarati (Candidates has to attempt 1 language) Language II English Content (24 Marks): Reading Comprehension, Error identification within a sentence, Sequencing of the Sentences in the given paragraph, Meaning of idiomatic expressions, Parts of Speech, Tenses, etc Pedagogy (6 Marks) – All Topics Mathematics Content (24 Marks): Number System, Fractions, Arithmetic, Geometry, Measurements, Data Applications, Algebra Pedagogy (6 Marks) – All Topics Environmental Studies Content (24 Marks): My Family, Work & Play, Plants & Animals, Our Food, Shelter, Air, Energy, Water, Our Body, Mapping, Our Country (India), Our State (Telangana), Indian Constitution, Security Pedagogy (6 Marks) – All Topics Science Content (24 Marks): Natural Resources, Our Universe, Natural Phenomenon, Mechanics-Kinematics, Magnetism and Electricity, Laws of Chemical Combination and Chemical Calculations, Atomic Structure, Periodic Classification and Chemical Bonding, Metallurgy, Biology, Living World, Plant World, Animal World, Microbes, Our Environment, Recent Trends in Biology Pedagogy (6 Marks) – All Topics Social Studies Content (48 Marks): Diversity on the Earth, Production – Exchange and Livelihoods, Political Systems and Governance, Social Organization and Inequities, Religion and Society, Culture and Communication Pedagogy (12 Marks) – All Topics

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

TS TET Exam Day Instructions

Procedure for conduct of examination and instructions for use of the Test Booklet and Answer Sheet are as under. Candidates are advised to go through them carefully before going for the Examination. NOTE: Candidate shall not be permitted to the examination hall under any circumstances after the commencement of the examination.

1. The examination rooms/hall will be opened 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the examination hall is opened to enter.

2. The candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the Hall Ticket. Further, the candidate must show, on demand, the Hall Ticket for admission in the examination room / hall. A candidate who does not possess the Hall Ticket issued by the TS-TET Office shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Test Centre Superintendent.

3. A seat indicating Hall ticket number will be allocated to each candidate. Candidates should find and occupy their allotted seat only. If any candidate is found to have changed room or the seat on her/his own other than allotted, her/his candidature shall be cancelled and no plea would be accepted further.

4. Candidates are not allowed to carry these items: textual material, calculators, Docu-Pen, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, and bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except the Hall Ticket and Black Ball Point pen inside the Examination room / hall. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, her/his candidature will be treated as unfair means and her/his current examination will be cancelled. She/He will also be debarred for future examination(s) and the material will be seized.

5. No candidate will leave her/his seat or Examination Room, without the special permission of the Centre Superintendent or the Invigilator concerned, until the full duration of the paper is over. Candidates should not leave the room/ hall without handing over their OMR Answer Sheets to the Invigilator on duty.

6. Candidates are advised to bring with them a cardboard or a clip board on which nothing should be written, so that they have no difficulty in writing responses in the OMR Answer Sheet even if the tables provided in the examination room/hall do not have smooth surface. They should also bring their own Ball Point Pens (Black) of good quality. These will not be supplied at the examination centre.

7. Smoking in the Examination Hall/Room is strictly prohibited. Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.

8. Unfair Means: Candidates shall maintain perfect silence and attend to their Question Paper only. Any conversation or gesticulation or disturbance in the Examination Room/ Hall shall be deemed as misbehaviour. If a candidate is found using unfair means or impersonating, her/his candidature shall be cancelled and he/she will be liable to be debarred for taking examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of offence. If any candidate is in possession of any item(s) as mentioned in note (v) above, her/his candidature for current examination will be cancelled and also liable to be debarred for future examination(s). Further TS-TET is covered by ACT No.25 of 1997 of Prohibition of Malpractices in Examinations. If any candidate or any person commits any offence in Exam/Test, she/he will be liable for severe action including criminal proceedings.

9. Rough Work: Candidates will not do any rough work on the OMR Answer Sheet. All rough work is to be done in the Test Booklet itself, in the space provided.

10. Changing Answer is not allowed: Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet as no change in answer once marked is allowed. Use of eraser or white/correction fluid on the OMR Answer Sheet is not permissible as the Answer Sheets are machine gradable and it may lead to wrong evaluation. Candidates are permitted to carry the Test Booklet and preserve it till the results are published.

