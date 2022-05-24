SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get General Awareness/GK/ Current Affairs/English Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam held on 24 th May (All Shifts) from General Awareness/ GK/ Current Affairs/ English Section with Answers.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CHSL 2021-22 Exam (Tier-1) has been commenced from today, i.e., 24th May 2022 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: 24th May 2022

1. Who is the Author of the Book - "Lajja"?

Answer: Lajja (Shame) is a novel in Bengali by Taslima Nasrin, a writer of Bangladesh.

2. Which colour card is given to players for Misbehaving in a football match?

Answer: In soccer, yellow cards and red cards are used discipline players for general misconduct and bad behaviour during the game.

3. Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

4. "Playing to win" is the Autobiography of:

Answer: Saina Nehwal

5. Question related to a War in Medieval History

6. Who is eligible for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan?

Answer: The award is given in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

7. Zenith - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for ZENITH: acme, apex, apogee, capstone, climax, crescendo, crest, crown; Antonyms for ZENITH: bottom, nadir, rock bottom

8. Renounce - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms - give up, vacate, resign

antonyms for renounce · acknowledge · admit · agree · allow · approve · claim · continue · embrace

9. Robust - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for ROBUST: able-bodied, bouncing, fit, hale, healthy, hearty, sound, well; Antonyms for ROBUST: ailing, diseased, ill, sick, unfit, unhealthy

10. Vicious - - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for VICIOUS: acute, almighty, blistering, deep, dreadful, excruciating, explosive, exquisite; Antonyms for VICIOUS: light, moderate, soft, benign

11. Idioms and Phrases: To sail in the same boat

Answer: To be in the same bad, difficult or unpleasant situation, to have the same problem

12. Spelling Correction: Noisy