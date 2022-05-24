Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get General Awareness/GK/ Current Affairs/English Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Questions that came in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam held on 24th May (All Shifts) from General Awareness/ GK/ Current Affairs/ English Section with Answers. 

Created On: May 24, 2022 13:43 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 13:43 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions
SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CHSL 2021-22 Exam (Tier-1) has been commenced from today, i.e., 24th May 2022 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-I 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: 24th May 2022

1. Who is the Author of the Book - "Lajja"?

Answer: Lajja (Shame) is a novel in Bengali by Taslima Nasrin, a writer of Bangladesh.

2. Which colour card is given to players for Misbehaving in a football match?

Answer: In soccer, yellow cards and red cards are used discipline players for general misconduct and bad behaviour during the game.

3. Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

4. "Playing to win" is the Autobiography of:

Answer: Saina Nehwal

5. Question related to a War in Medieval History

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Preparatory Study Material

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Important Topics

Get SSC CHSL 2022 Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Download SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Paper 2021

Download SSC CHSL Exam Tier-1 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning Question Paper PDF with Answers

Download SSC CHSL Exam Tier-1 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper PDF with Answers

Download SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam English Paper 2021

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers

6. Who is eligible for Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan?

Answer: The award is given in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service.

7. Zenith - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for ZENITH: acme, apex, apogee, capstone, climax, crescendo, crest, crown; Antonyms for ZENITH: bottom, nadir, rock bottom

8. Renounce - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms - give up, vacate, resign

antonyms for renounce · acknowledge · admit · agree · allow · approve · claim · continue · embrace

9. Robust - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for ROBUST: able-bodied, bouncing, fit, hale, healthy, hearty, sound, well; Antonyms for ROBUST: ailing, diseased, ill, sick, unfit, unhealthy

10. Vicious - - Synonyms/Antonyms

Answer: Synonyms for VICIOUS: acute, almighty, blistering, deep, dreadful, excruciating, explosive, exquisite; Antonyms for VICIOUS: light, moderate, soft, benign

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Updates

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2022 Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

11. Idioms and Phrases: To sail in the same boat

Answer: To be in the same bad, difficult or unpleasant situation, to have the same problem

12. Spelling Correction: Noisy

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The Exam Comprises Of Four Sections Having 100 Questions (25 Questions In Each Section) Which Will Account For A Total Of 200 Marks (Maximum 50 Marks In Each Section). The Time Duration Of Tier-1 Exam Will Be 60 Minutes.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Negative Marking Of 0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam?

24th May To 10th June 2022

Take Free Online CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.