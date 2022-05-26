SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions: Download Solved Paper PDF with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions (Download PDF): Check memory based Quantitative Aptitude questions that are coming in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam that is being held from 24 th May to 10 th June 2022.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions (Download PDF): SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam began on 24th May 2022 and will be held till 10th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude/Maths Question Paper

Questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Maths) section were of easy to moderate level. Attempt of above 18 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Memory Based General Intelligence & Quantitative Aptitude Language Questions (25 Questions of 2 Marks each) 1 Ratio & Proportion 02 2 Average 02 3 Number System 03 4 Simplification 04 5 Time & Work 01 6 Speed & Distance [Train] 01 7 S.I. & C.I. 02 8 Profit & Loss 01 9 Algebra 02 10 Geometry 01 11 Mensuration 01 12 DI [Pie Chart] 01 13 DI [Bar Graph] 02 14 Misc. 02 Total Questions 25

Sample Questions to Solve SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude/Maths Paper

1. A and B together can complete a piece of work in 20 days. B and C together can complete in 30 days. If A is twice as good a workman as C, then in how many days will B alone can complete the same work?

30 Days 60 Days 40 Days 10 Days

Answer: b)

Solution:

A+B’s 1 day’s work =1/20

B+C’s 1 day’s work = 1/30

Since, A is twice as good a workman as C.

∴ A = 2C

B+2C =1/20

C = 1/20 - 1/30 = 1/60

B can complete the same work = 1/30 - 1/60 = 1/60 = 60 Days

2. Find out the ratio of length and the area of a rectangle if the ratio of length & perimeter of rectangle is 1:6 and the area of rectangle is 800 sq.m?

1:20 2:10 5:11 2:13

Answer (a)

Solution:

Let the length is x & perimeter be 6x

Let the breadth be B

Then 2(x + B) = 6x

x + B = 3x

B = 2x

Now

Length × breadth = area

x × 2x = 800

2x2 = 800

x = 20

Hence length = 20 m

Ratio of length: area

20:400

1:20

3. The marked price of an article for sale is 20% of its cost price. How much percent does the dealer gain by allowing a discount of 15%?

5% 7% 10% 25%

Answer: d)

Solution:

Let the CP of the article be Rs.100

Marked Price = (100 ×100)/80=Rs.125

Then, SP after discount = (125 ×85)/100 = Rs. 106.25

Gain Percent = (106.25-100)/100 ×100=6.25%

4. What will be the simple interest on an amount of Rs. 2000 in 3 years at interest 4% per annum?

280 240 250 220

Answer: (b)

Solution:

Simple Interest = P ×R × T/100

(2000 ×4 ×3)/100 = Rs.240

5. Two trains starting at the same time from two stations 400 km apart and going in opposite direction cross each other at a distance of 230 km from one of the stations. What is the ratio of their speeds?

11:9 23:17 18:4 None of these

Answer (b)

Solution:

In same time, they cover 230 km and 170 km respectively.

For the same time speed and distance is inversely proportional.

So ratio of their speed = 230:170 = 23 : 17

6. The value of 162 X 84/216 is

41/5 20/3 23/7 16

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

162 X 84/216 = (24)2 X (23)4/216

= (28×212)/216 = 220/216 = 24= 16

7. The average weight of 10 boys is increased by 1.5 kg when one of them whose weight is 16 kg is replaced by a new boy. The weight of the new boy is:

5 kg 16 kg 20 kg 31 kg

Answer: (d)

Solution:

The weight of new boy = weight of ex boy + 1.5 * 10

= 16 + 15 = 31 kg

8. A shopkeeper sold a book at Rs. 144 in such a way that his percentage profit is same as the cost price of the book. If he sells it at twice the percentage profit of its previous percentage profit then new selling price will be:

208 250 192 180

Answer (a)

Solution: From taking options,

i.e. CP = 80

i.e New SP = 80+2 ×64=208

9. From the below equation, find the value of :

(0.1 ÷ 0.01 × 0.5 ÷ 2.5) × ((10 × 0.004) ÷ 0.1 + (0.05 ÷ 0.1)2) = 1.3(x-2)

1 -1 -3 3

Answer: d)

Explanation:

(0.1 ÷ 0.01 × 0.5 ÷ 2.5) × ((10 × 0.004) ÷ 0.1 + (0.05 ÷ 0.1)2) = 1.3(x-2)

(10 X 0.2) X (0.4 + 0.25) = 1.3(x-2)

1.31 = 1.3(x-2)

=> x -2 = 1

x = 3

10. If 583+ 193 + x3 - 57 × 58x = 0, then find the value of .

77 39 -39 -77

Answer: d)

Solution:

If a3 + b3 + c3 - 3abc = 0,

Then a + b + c = 0

58 + 19 + x = 0

x = -77x

Directions (11-15): The table shows the number of candidates appeared for the interview in different division of a Government Organisation in Delhi in various years:

Years Divisions (Number of candidates appeared for the interview) Marketing Administrative Human Resources Finance IT 2010 150 25 50 45 75 2011 225 40 45 62 70 2012 450 65 30 90 73 2013 470 73 32 105 70 2014 500 80 35 132 74 2015 505 75 36 130 76

11. In which year did the total number of candidates appeared for the interview is approximately twice the total number of candidates appeared for the interview in the year 2010?

2011 2012 2013 2014

Answer: b)

Explanation:

Total number of candidates appeared for the interview in 2010 = 345

Total number of candidates appeared for the interview in 2012 = 708

Therefore, in 2012 twice the candidates appeared for the interview as compared with candidates in 2010.

12. In which division did the number of candidates appeared for the interview (approximately) remain the same during 2010 and 2015?

Marketing Finance IT Human Resources

Answer: c)

Explanation:

Division 2010 2015 Marketing 150 505 Finance 45 130 IT 75 76 Human Resources 50 36

13. In how many years was the number candidates appeared for the interview in the Marketing division was more than 70% of the total number of candidates appeared for the interview?

2 3 4 5

Answer: a)

Explanation:

Year Candidates for Marketing Total Number of Candidates % More 2010 150 345 130.00 2011 225 442 96.44 2012 450 708 57.33 2013 470 750 59.57 2014 500 821 64.20 2015 505 822 62.77

14. In which year did each division had a larger number of candidates appeared than in the immediately preceding year?

2015 2012 2014 2011

Answer: c)

Explanation: In 2014, each division had a larger number of candidates appeared than in 2013.

15. Which division has showed the maximum percentage increase in the number of candidates appeared for the interview from 2010 till 2015?

Marketing Administrative Finance IT

Answer: b)

Explanation: