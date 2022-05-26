SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions: Download Solved Paper PDF with Answer Keys

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions (Download PDF): Check memory based Quantitative Aptitude questions that are coming in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam that is being held from 24th May to 10th June 2022.

Updated: May 26, 2022 15:45 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude Questions (Download PDF): SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam began on 24th May 2022 and will be held till 10th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude/Maths Question Paper

Questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Maths) section were of easy to moderate level. Attempt of above 18 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Memory Based General Intelligence & Quantitative Aptitude Language Questions (25 Questions of 2 Marks each)

1

Ratio & Proportion

02

2

Average

02

3

Number System

03

4

Simplification

04

5

Time & Work

01

6

Speed & Distance [Train]

01

7

S.I. & C.I.

02

8

Profit & Loss

01

9

Algebra

02

10

Geometry

01

11

Mensuration

01

12

DI [Pie Chart]

01

13

DI [Bar Graph]

02

14

Misc.

02
 

Total Questions

25

Sample Questions to Solve SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Quantitative Aptitude/Maths Paper

1. A and B together can complete a piece of work in 20 days. B and C together can complete in 30 days. If A is twice as good a workman as C, then in how many days will B alone can complete the same work?

  1. 30 Days
  2. 60 Days
  3. 40 Days
  4. 10 Days

Answer: b)

Solution:

A+B’s 1 day’s work =1/20

B+C’s 1 day’s work = 1/30

Since, A is twice as good a workman as C.

∴ A = 2C

B+2C =1/20

C = 1/20 - 1/30 = 1/60

B can complete the same work = 1/30 - 1/60 = 1/60 = 60 Days

2. Find out the ratio of length and the area of a rectangle if the ratio of length & perimeter of rectangle is 1:6 and the area of rectangle is 800 sq.m?

  1. 1:20
  2. 2:10
  3. 5:11
  4. 2:13

Answer (a)

Solution:

Let the length is x & perimeter be 6x

Let the breadth be B

Then      2(x + B) = 6x

x + B = 3x

B = 2x

Now

Length × breadth = area

x × 2x = 800

2x2 = 800

x = 20

Hence length = 20 m

Ratio of length: area

20:400

1:20

3. The marked price of an article for sale is 20% of its cost price. How much percent does the dealer gain by allowing a discount of 15%?

  1. 5%
  2. 7%
  3. 10%
  4. 25%

Answer: d)

Solution:

Let the CP of the article be Rs.100

Marked Price = (100 ×100)/80=Rs.125

Then, SP after discount = (125 ×85)/100 = Rs. 106.25

Gain Percent = (106.25-100)/100  ×100=6.25%

4. What will be the simple interest on an amount of Rs. 2000 in 3 years at interest 4% per annum?

  1. 280
  2. 240
  3. 250
  4. 220

Answer: (b)

Solution:

Simple Interest = P ×R ×  T/100

(2000 ×4 ×3)/100 = Rs.240

5. Two trains starting at the same time from two stations 400 km apart and going in opposite direction cross each other at a distance of 230 km from one of the stations. What is the ratio of their speeds?

  1. 11:9
  2. 23:17
  3. 18:4
  4. None of these

Answer (b)

Solution:

In same time, they cover 230 km and 170 km respectively.

For the same time speed and distance is inversely proportional.

So ratio of their speed = 230:170 = 23 : 17

6. The value of 162 X 84/216 is

  1. 41/5
  2. 20/3
  3. 23/7
  4. 16

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

162 X 84/216 = (24)2 X (23)4/216

= (28×212)/216 = 220/216 = 24= 16

7. The average weight of 10 boys is increased by 1.5 kg when one of them whose weight is 16 kg is replaced by a new boy. The weight of the new boy is:

  1. 5 kg
  2. 16 kg
  3. 20 kg
  4. 31 kg

Answer: (d)

Solution:

The weight of new boy = weight of ex boy + 1.5 * 10

= 16 + 15 = 31 kg

8. A shopkeeper sold a book at Rs. 144 in such a way that his percentage profit is same as the cost price of the book. If he sells it at twice the percentage profit of its previous percentage profit then new selling price will be:

  1. 208
  2. 250
  3. 192
  4. 180

Answer (a)

Solution: From taking options,

i.e. CP = 80

i.e New SP = 80+2 ×64=208

9. From the below equation, find the value of :

(0.1 ÷ 0.01 × 0.5 ÷ 2.5) × ((10 × 0.004) ÷ 0.1 + (0.05 ÷ 0.1)2) = 1.3(x-2)

  1. 1
  2. -1
  3. -3
  4. 3

Answer: d)

Explanation:

(0.1 ÷ 0.01 × 0.5 ÷ 2.5) × ((10 × 0.004) ÷ 0.1 + (0.05 ÷ 0.1)2) = 1.3(x-2)

(10 X 0.2) X (0.4 + 0.25) = 1.3(x-2)

1.31 = 1.3(x-2)

=> x -2 = 1

x = 3

10. If 583+ 193 + x3 - 57 × 58x = 0, then find the value of .

  1. 77
  2. 39
  3. -39
  4. -77

Answer: d)

Solution:

If a3 + b3 + c3 - 3abc = 0,

Then a + b + c = 0

58 + 19 + x = 0

x = -77x

Directions (11-15): The table shows the number of candidates appeared for the interview in different division of a Government Organisation in Delhi in various years:

Years

Divisions (Number of candidates appeared for the interview)

Marketing

Administrative

Human Resources

Finance

IT

2010

150

25

50

45

75

2011

225

40

45

62

70

2012

450

65

30

90

73

2013

470

73

32

105

70

2014

500

80

35

132

74

2015

505

75

36

130

76

11. In which year did the total number of candidates appeared for the interview is approximately twice the total number of candidates appeared for the interview in the year 2010?

  1. 2011
  2. 2012
  3. 2013
  4. 2014

Answer: b) 

Explanation:

Total number of candidates appeared for the interview in 2010 = 345

Total number of candidates appeared for the interview in 2012 = 708

Therefore, in 2012 twice the candidates appeared for the interview as compared with candidates in 2010.

12. In which division did the number of candidates appeared for the interview (approximately) remain the same during 2010 and 2015?

  1. Marketing
  2. Finance
  3. IT
  4. Human Resources

Answer: c)

Explanation:

Division

2010

2015

Marketing

150

505

Finance

45

130

IT

75

76

Human Resources

50

36

13. In how many years was the number candidates appeared for the interview in the Marketing division was more than 70% of the total number of candidates appeared for the interview?

  1. 2
  2. 3
  3. 4
  4. 5

Answer: a)

Explanation:

Year

Candidates for Marketing

Total Number of Candidates

% More

2010

150

345

130.00

2011

225

442

96.44

2012

450

708

57.33

2013

470

750

59.57

2014

500

821

64.20

2015

505

822

62.77

14. In which year did each division had a larger number of candidates appeared than in the immediately preceding year?

  1. 2015
  2. 2012
  3. 2014
  4. 2011

Answer: c)

Explanation: In 2014, each division had a larger number of candidates appeared than in 2013.

15. Which division has showed the maximum percentage increase in the number of candidates appeared for the interview from 2010 till 2015?

  1. Marketing
  2. Administrative
  3. Finance
  4. IT

Answer: b)

Explanation:

Division

% increase from 2010 till 2015

Marketing

70.23

Administrative

200

Finance

188.89

IT

1.33

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The Exam Comprises Of Four Sections Having 100 Questions (25 Questions In Each Section) Which Will Account For A Total Of 200 Marks (Maximum 50 Marks In Each Section). The Time Duration Of Tier-1 Exam Will Be 60 Minutes.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Negative Marking Of 0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam?

24th May To 10th June 2022

