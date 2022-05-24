Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: 24th May (Shift-1)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: Check the detailed exam analysis of SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam held on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1) including the type of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level and number of good attempts.

Created On: May 24, 2022 12:25 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 12:25 IST
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 24th May (Shift-1)
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 24th May (Shift-1)

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021-22 Exam has begun and is being held in Online Mode across the country from 24th May to 10th June 2022. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam held online on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1).

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Analysis Subject-wise (Tier-1)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The exam will conducted in 3 shifts:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Shifts

Timings

Shift-1

9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (Reporting at 7:30 AM)

Shift-2

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (Reporting at 10:30 AM)

Shift-3

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Reporting at 1:30 PM)

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam held on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1):  

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Subject-wise Exam Analysis

Exam Date

Quantitative Aptitude

(Basic Arithmetic Skills)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

Day 1:

24th May 2022

(Easy to Moderate)

Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score.

Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease.

Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CHSL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments  

Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Paper Analysis- Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Questions asked in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level in different subjects.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Category

(Number of Questions/Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Quantitative Aptitude

(25/50)

Basic Arithmetic Skills: Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc.

Easy to Moderate

(18 to 20)

English Language

(25/50)

Basic English Grammar Knowledge: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice, Direct/Indirect Speech, senetence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage

Easy to Moderate

(20 to 22)

General Intelligence and Reasoning

(25/50)

Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning: Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image)

Easy to Moderate

(20 to 22)

General Awareness

(25/50)

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc.

Moderate

(16 to 18)

Total 100 Objective MCQs of 2 Marks

Easy to Moderate

(75 to 80)

Highlights of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities except for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 2 marks.
  • All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.
  • There was a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.
  • SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Also Read:

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam held on 24th May 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Easy to Moderate

Q2. What are the Good Attempts in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

75 to 80 Questions

Q3. Is there any negative marking in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers

