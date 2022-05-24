SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: 24th May (Shift-1)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: Check the detailed exam analysis of SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam held on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1) including the type of questions asked in the exam, difficulty level and number of good attempts.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1: SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021-22 Exam has begun and is being held in Online Mode across the country from 24th May to 10th June 2022. SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Lakhs of candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam for getting a lucrative government job.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam held online on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1).

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Analysis Subject-wise (Tier-1)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The exam will conducted in 3 shifts:

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Shifts Timings Shift-1 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM (Reporting at 7:30 AM) Shift-2 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (Reporting at 10:30 AM) Shift-3 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Reporting at 1:30 PM)

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam held on 24th May 2022 (Shift-1):

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Subject-wise Exam Analysis Exam Date Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills) General Intelligence & Reasoning General Awareness English Language (Basic Knowledge) Day 1: 24th May 2022 (Easy to Moderate) Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score. Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease. Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CHSL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Paper Analysis- Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Questions asked in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level in different subjects.

Highlights of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities except for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 2 marks.

All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

There was a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

It is compulsory to carry with affixed on it and alongwith its as well. Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam held on 24th May 2022.