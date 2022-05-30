Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Tier-1 Exam Previous Cutoff Marks for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Expected Cut-Off marks alongwith Previous Cut-Off Marks for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA) & Sorting Assistant (SA) Posts.

Updated: May 30, 2022 15:27 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks
SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam from 24th May to 10th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021-2022 Exam. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in Government Departments & Ministries.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Preparatory Study Material

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Download SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based REASONING Question Paper PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based MATHS Question Paper PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based BOOKS & AUTHORS Paper PDF

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Important Topics

Get SSC CHSL 2022 Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC CHSL Exam

Download SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Paper 2021

Download SSC CHSL Exam Tier-1 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning Question Paper PDF with Answers

Download SSC CHSL Exam Tier-1 2021 Quantitative Aptitude Question Paper PDF with Answers

Download SSC CHSL Tier-1 Exam English Paper 2021

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Tests with Answers

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam (24th May to 10th June 2022)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. Difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section

Questions

Marks

Time

Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25

50

60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

50

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

General Awareness

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shifts from 4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2022, normalization method will taking into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Updates

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2022 Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.  The marks of Tier-1 Exam will be considered in the final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

145 to 150 Marks

OBC

140 to 145 Marks

EWS

135 to 140 Marks

SC

130 to 135 Marks

ST

125 to 130 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

45429 Candidates were Shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Shortlisted

General

141.88884

8118*

OBC

139.46324

10909

EWS

117.59934

8302

SC

114.16301

8696

ST

108.88563

3493

Ex-Servicemen

72.10346

3748

OH- PwD

106.37516

579

HH- PwD

63.80870

571

VH- PwD

93.81684

600

Other-PwD

51.12050

413

Total

  

45429
       

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

159.52440

8321*

OBC

156.10198

12380

EWS

149.98152

7074

SC

136.10355

7566

ST

127.32836

3557

Ex-Servicemen

87.32036

3987

OH- PwD

124.36599

608

HH- PwD

81.08020

575

VH- PwD

123.78857

535

Other-PwD

74.32943

253

Total

  

45101

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

178.45

181.47

DEO in C&AG

145.52

136.74

161.72

  

129.42

98.86

117.13

165.93

163.75

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

110.09

99.09

133.74

84.87

102.75

58.43

56.11

135.60

127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19

Category

SC

ST

OBC

VH

OH

HH

Ex.S

GEN

EWS

DEO (Other than C&AG)

#

#

243.43

#

#

#

#

252.06

#

DEO in C&AG

181.48

185.15

212.09

#

184.41

148.04

152.55

223.60

215.89

LDC/JSA/PA/SA

143.93

133.80

167.07

123.54

139.36

93.50

97.82

190.33

161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks

General

143.50

OBC

139.0

SC

122.50

ST

112.0

VH

95.50

OH

111.50

HH

73.50

EXS

83.00

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks

General

127.50

OBC

120.00

SC

180.00

ST

99.00

VH

96.00

OH

97.50

HH

65.00

EXS

64.50

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks

Category

SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks

General

119

OBC

110

SC

99

ST

89.5

VH

83.5

OH

88

HH

55

EXS

45.5

SSC CHSL Cut-off

2011

2012

2013

2014

Category

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC

DEO

LDC / DEO

UR (General)

107.5

117.5

117

129

122.5

127

120.25

OBC

103

106.5

110

120

111

116.5

107.5

SC

86

96.25

97

109

100.25

104

94.75

ST

69.25

90

90

101

88.25

95

85.75

VH

60

70

89

92.5

88

93

82

OH

77.75

90

90

101

88

95

84

HH

60

70

58

70

73

71

53

EXS

88.75

75.5

77

92.5

82

75

53
                 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CHSL Tier-2: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time for scribes). The Paper would comprise of Essay writing (200-250 words) and Letter/ Application writing (approx. 150-200 words).
  • SSC CHSL Tier-3: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).
  • Document Verification and Final Selection: Document Verification is the last step in SSC CHSL 2022 Final Selection Procedure. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

Also Read:

Get SSC 2022-23 Exam Calendar

Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any section cut-off in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

No, there will be no sectional cut-off, however, cut-off may differ category wise

Q2. Is there any negative marking in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

Negative Marking Of 0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What is the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The Exam Comprises Of Four Sections Having 100 Questions (25 Questions In Each Section) Which Will Account For A Total Of 200 Marks (Maximum 50 Marks In Each Section). The Time Duration Of Tier-1 Exam Will Be 60 Minutes.

Take Free Online CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.