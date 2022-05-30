SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Tier-1 Exam Previous Cutoff Marks for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam from 24th May to 10th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021-2022 Exam. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in Government Departments & Ministries.
Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I 2022 Exam:
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam (24th May to 10th June 2022)
SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. Difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.
|
Section
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills)
|
25
|
50
|
60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates)
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
50
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
50
|
TOTAL
|
100
|
200
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shifts from 4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2022, normalization method will taking into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.
Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam
Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of Tier-1 Exam will be considered in the final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2022 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
145 to 150 Marks
|
OBC
|
140 to 145 Marks
|
EWS
|
135 to 140 Marks
|
SC
|
130 to 135 Marks
|
ST
|
125 to 130 Marks
SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks
45429 Candidates were Shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam:
|
SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Shortlisted
|
General
|
141.88884
|
8118*
|
OBC
|
139.46324
|
10909
|
EWS
|
117.59934
|
8302
|
SC
|
114.16301
|
8696
|
ST
|
108.88563
|
3493
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
72.10346
|
3748
|
OH- PwD
|
106.37516
|
579
|
HH- PwD
|
63.80870
|
571
|
VH- PwD
|
93.81684
|
600
|
Other-PwD
|
51.12050
|
413
|
Total
|
45429
Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.
|
SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
159.52440
|
8321*
|
OBC
|
156.10198
|
12380
|
EWS
|
149.98152
|
7074
|
SC
|
136.10355
|
7566
|
ST
|
127.32836
|
3557
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
87.32036
|
3987
|
OH- PwD
|
124.36599
|
608
|
HH- PwD
|
81.08020
|
575
|
VH- PwD
|
123.78857
|
535
|
Other-PwD
|
74.32943
|
253
|
Total
|
45101
The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
–
|
–
|
178.45
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
181.47
|
–
|
DEO in C&AG
|
145.52
|
136.74
|
161.72
|
129.42
|
98.86
|
117.13
|
165.93
|
163.75
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
110.09
|
99.09
|
133.74
|
84.87
|
102.75
|
58.43
|
56.11
|
135.60
|
127.25
SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19
|
Category
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Ex.S
|
GEN
|
EWS
|
DEO (Other than C&AG)
|
#
|
#
|
243.43
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
#
|
252.06
|
#
|
DEO in C&AG
|
181.48
|
185.15
|
212.09
|
#
|
184.41
|
148.04
|
152.55
|
223.60
|
215.89
|
LDC/JSA/PA/SA
|
143.93
|
133.80
|
167.07
|
123.54
|
139.36
|
93.50
|
97.82
|
190.33
|
161.31
#No vacancy available
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
143.50
|
OBC
|
139.0
|
SC
|
122.50
|
ST
|
112.0
|
VH
|
95.50
|
OH
|
111.50
|
HH
|
73.50
|
EXS
|
83.00
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
127.50
|
OBC
|
120.00
|
SC
|
180.00
|
ST
|
99.00
|
VH
|
96.00
|
OH
|
97.50
|
HH
|
65.00
|
EXS
|
64.50
|
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks
|
Category
|
SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks
|
General
|
119
|
OBC
|
110
|
SC
|
99
|
ST
|
89.5
|
VH
|
83.5
|
OH
|
88
|
HH
|
55
|
EXS
|
45.5
|
SSC CHSL Cut-off
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
Category
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC
|
DEO
|
LDC / DEO
|
UR (General)
|
107.5
|
117.5
|
117
|
129
|
122.5
|
127
|
120.25
|
OBC
|
103
|
106.5
|
110
|
120
|
111
|
116.5
|
107.5
|
SC
|
86
|
96.25
|
97
|
109
|
100.25
|
104
|
94.75
|
ST
|
69.25
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88.25
|
95
|
85.75
|
VH
|
60
|
70
|
89
|
92.5
|
88
|
93
|
82
|
OH
|
77.75
|
90
|
90
|
101
|
88
|
95
|
84
|
HH
|
60
|
70
|
58
|
70
|
73
|
71
|
53
|
EXS
|
88.75
|
75.5
|
77
|
92.5
|
82
|
75
|
53
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
- SSC CHSL Tier-2: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks and will be conducted in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time for scribes). The Paper would comprise of Essay writing (200-250 words) and Letter/ Application writing (approx. 150-200 words).
- SSC CHSL Tier-3: Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Typing Test for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA).
- Document Verification and Final Selection: Document Verification is the last step in SSC CHSL 2022 Final Selection Procedure. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.
|
Also Read: