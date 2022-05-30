SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Tier-1 Exam Previous Cutoff Marks for LDC/DEO/ JSA/PA/SA Posts

SSC CHSL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who are appearing for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam from 24th May to 10th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of SSC CHSL Tier-1 2021-2022 Exam. SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in Government Departments & Ministries.

Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CHSL Tier-I 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam (24th May to 10th June 2022)

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam consisted of total 100 questions of 2 marks each in the Objective MCQ Format. Difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. Also, there was negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.

Section Questions Marks Time Quantitative Aptitude ((Basic Arithmetic Skills) 25 50 60 minutes (80 minutes for PwD Candidates) English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50 General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 General Awareness 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will normalize the scores of candidates who appeared in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. As the exam is being conducted in multi-shifts from 4th to 12th August & 12th to 19th April 2022, normalization method will taking into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks for fair assessment and selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of Tier-1 Exam will be considered in the final merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-I (CBE) 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2022 LDC/JSA/PA/SA/DEO Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 145 to 150 Marks OBC 140 to 145 Marks EWS 135 to 140 Marks SC 130 to 135 Marks ST 125 to 130 Marks

SSC CHSL Previous Cut-Off Marks

45429 Candidates were Shortlisted in SSC CHSL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2020-21 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Shortlisted General 141.88884 8118* OBC 139.46324 10909 EWS 117.59934 8302 SC 114.16301 8696 ST 108.88563 3493 Ex-Servicemen 72.10346 3748 OH- PwD 106.37516 579 HH- PwD 63.80870 571 VH- PwD 93.81684 600 Other-PwD 51.12050 413 Total 45429

Note: *In addition to the UR candidates mentioned above 1195 SC, 372 ST, 9225 OBC, 2773 EWS, 15 ESM, 49 OH, 01 HH, 59 VH, and 03 PWD-Other candidates are qualifying at UR cut-off.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Cut-Off for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 159.52440 8321* OBC 156.10198 12380 EWS 149.98152 7074 SC 136.10355 7566 ST 127.32836 3557 Ex-Servicemen 87.32036 3987 OH- PwD 124.36599 608 HH- PwD 81.08020 575 VH- PwD 123.78857 535 Other-PwD 74.32943 253 Total 45101

The Cut-Off for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 1 exam was released on 12th September 2019 along with its result. A total of 13.17 Lakh candidates appeared in this exam from all over India. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier-1 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) – – 178.45 – – – – 181.47 – DEO in C&AG 145.52 136.74 161.72 129.42 98.86 117.13 165.93 163.75 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 110.09 99.09 133.74 84.87 102.75 58.43 56.11 135.60 127.25

SSC CHSL Cut-off for 2018-19 was released for D.E.O for C&AG, D.E.O in other than C&AG, PA/SA and LDC posts by SSC. The Cut-Off table for SSC CHSL 2018-19 Tier 2 exam is mentioned below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 + Tier-2 Cut-Off 2018-19 Category SC ST OBC VH OH HH Ex.S GEN EWS DEO (Other than C&AG) # # 243.43 # # # # 252.06 # DEO in C&AG 181.48 185.15 212.09 # 184.41 148.04 152.55 223.60 215.89 LDC/JSA/PA/SA 143.93 133.80 167.07 123.54 139.36 93.50 97.82 190.33 161.31

#No vacancy available

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2017-18 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2017-18 Cut off Marks General 143.50 OBC 139.0 SC 122.50 ST 112.0 VH 95.50 OH 111.50 HH 73.50 EXS 83.00 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2016 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2016 Cut off Marks General 127.50 OBC 120.00 SC 180.00 ST 99.00 VH 96.00 OH 97.50 HH 65.00 EXS 64.50 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2015 (Tier 1) LDC/DEO Cut off Marks Category SSC CHSL 2015 Cut off Marks General 119 OBC 110 SC 99 ST 89.5 VH 83.5 OH 88 HH 55 EXS 45.5 SSC CHSL Cut-off 2011 2012 2013 2014 Category LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC DEO LDC / DEO UR (General) 107.5 117.5 117 129 122.5 127 120.25 OBC 103 106.5 110 120 111 116.5 107.5 SC 86 96.25 97 109 100.25 104 94.75 ST 69.25 90 90 101 88.25 95 85.75 VH 60 70 89 92.5 88 93 82 OH 77.75 90 90 101 88 95 84 HH 60 70 58 70 73 71 53 EXS 88.75 75.5 77 92.5 82 75 53

