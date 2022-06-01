SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based General Science GA Questions: Check Physics/Chemistry/ Biology Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions: Get the memory-based Physics, Chemistry & Biology questions from the General Science GA section that came in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier Exam will be conducted in online mode till 10th June 2022. In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based General Science Questions with Answers

1. When was National Hydrogen Mission launched?

Answer: 15th August, 2021 - Prime Minister launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India's 75th Independence Day (i.e. 15th August, 2021). The Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub.

2. Chlorine Group:

Answer: Chlorine is in group 17 of periodic table, also called the halogens, and is not found as the element in nature - only as a compound. The most common of these being salt, or sodium chloride, and the potassium compounds sylvite (or potassium chloride) and carnallite (potassium magnesium chloride hexahydrate).

3. Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

4. Acid and Base

Answer: An acid is any hydrogen-containing substance that is capable of donating a proton (hydrogen ion) to another substance. A base is a molecule or ion able to accept a hydrogen ion from an acid. Acidic substances are usually identified by their sour taste.

5. Sodium position in periodic table

Answer: Sodium is a chemical element with the symbol Na (from Latin natrium) and atomic number 11. It is a soft, silvery-white, highly reactive metal.

6. Inert Gases position in Periodic Table

Answer: Group 8A — The Noble or Inert Gases. Group 8A (or VIIIA) of the periodic table are the noble gases or inert gases: helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn).

7. Terrestrial Planet

Answer: The planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars, are called terrestrial because they have a compact, rocky surface like Earth's terra firma. The terrestrial planets are the four innermost planets in the solar system.

8. Nitromethane formula

Answer: Nitromethane (CH3NO2) is an important organic chemical raw material with a wide variety of applications as well as one of the most common pollutants

9. Theory of Physics in 1800 Era:

Answer: Mechanics, Electromagnetism and Statistical mechanics (a fundamentally new approach to science)

10. Limestone caves

Answer: A limestone cave or cavern is a natural cavity that is formed underneath the Earth's surface that can range from a few metres to many kilometres in length and depth. Most of the world's caves, including those at the Cradle of Humankind, are formed in porous limestone.