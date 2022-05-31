SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Geography Questions: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Paper with Answers

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Updated: May 31, 2022 17:35 IST
SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Geography Questions: SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam began on 24th May 2022 and is being conducted in online mode till 10th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK), and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Geography - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. Tamilisai SoundaraRajan is lieutenant governor of which territory?

Answer: Tamilisai Soundararajan (born 2 June 1961) is an Indian politician serving as the 2nd and current Governor of Telangana, and is the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional charge) since 18 February 2021.

2. Jhaveri sisters are related to which dance form?

Answer: Jhaveri sisters—the two words are synonymous with Manipuri classical dance

3. Where does BRICS 2021 summit held?

Answer: India

4. Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

5. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which State?

Answer: Nagaland

6. Which state celebrated 50th foundation day on 21st Jan 2022?

Answer: 50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur was celebrated on 21 January 2022.

7. Dance that is performed in the temple in south India

Answer: Bharatanatyam - Originally a temple dance for women, bharatanatyam often is used to express Hindu religious stories and devotions.

8. Terrestrial Planet

Answer: The planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars, are called terrestrial because they have a compact, rocky surface like Earth's terra firma. The terrestrial planets are the four innermost planets in the solar system.

9. Limestone caves in India:

Answer: A limestone cave or cavern is a natural cavity that is formed underneath the Earth's surface that can range from a few metres to many kilometres in length and depth. Most of the world's caves, including those at the Cradle of Humankind, are formed in porous limestone.

10. Question related to Olympic 2032:

Answer: The 2032 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXV Olympiad and also known as Brisbane 2032, will be an international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 23 July to 8 August 2032, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

