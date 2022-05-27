SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Books & Authors Questions: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Paper with Answers

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Books & Authors Questions: Get the memory-based Books & Authors questions from General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs section that came in SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Books & Authors Questions: SSC CHSL 2022 CBT Exam has commenced on 24th May 2022 and is being conducted online till 10th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based Books & Authors - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions with Answers

1. 281 and Beyond is the Autobiography of:

Answer: Book by R. Kaushik and VVS Laxman - Veteran cricketer VVS Laxman launched his autobiography, '281 and Beyond' on November 19, co-written by sports journalist R Kaushik

2. Unbreakable is the Autobiography of:

Answer: Unbreakable: An Autobiography is the autobiography of the unbreakable Mary Kom who never let anything come in between her and her quest for winning. Book by Dina Serto and Mary Kom.

3. "I am No Messiah" who wrote this book?

Answer: Meena K. Iyer and Sonu Sood - I Am No Messiah is a memoir written by Indian actor and social worker Sonu Sood, and co-written by Meena Iyer. The book was first released in December 2020.

4. Writer of ‘inheritance of loss’:

Answer: Kiran Desai is an Indian author. Her novel The Inheritance of Loss won the 2006 Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Fiction Award. 'The Inheritance of Loss' Kiran Desai's tragicomic novel The Inheritance of Loss spans two continents and three generations. The story cuts between New York and India, contrasting the meager conditions of immigrant life in the city with the political unrest engulfing a Himalayan hill town.

5. Who is the author of the Book - "Lajja"?

Answer: Lajja (Shame) is a novel in Bengali by Taslima Nasrin, a writer from Bangladesh. Taslima Nasrin is a Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, physician, feminist, secular humanist, and activist. She is known for her writing on women's oppression and criticism of religion. Some of her books are banned in Bangladesh. She has been blacklisted and banished from the Bengal region.

6. "Playing to win" is the Autobiography of:

Answer: Saina Nehwal's autobiography 'Playing to win, my life on and off court'

7. Book written by Dev Anand:

Answer: Romancing with life - In "Romancing with Life", the first-ever full-fledged memoir by a leading Bollywood star, Dev Anand tells his remarkable life story.

8. Ignited Minds Author Name:

Answer: A.P.J. Abdul Kalam - Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007. He was born and raised in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu and studied physics and aerospace engineering.

9. Meghaduta is written by whom:

Answer: Kalidasa - Meghaduta lyric love poem in some 115 verses composed by Kalidasa about the 5th-century CE.

10. Biography of Kalpana Chawla was written by:

Answer: Jean Pierre Harrison - The biography of Kalpana Chawla is written by her husband, Jean Pierre Harrison. The book is titled ''The Edge of Time'.