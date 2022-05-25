SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Reasoning Questions: Download Solved Paper PDF with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Reasoning Questions (Download PDF): Check memory-based reasoning questions that are coming in SSC CHSL 2022 Exam that is being held from 24 th May to 10 th June 2022.

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Memory Based Reasoning Questions (Download PDF): SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam has commenced on 24th May 2022 and will be held till 10th June 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based General Intelligence & Reasoning Question Paper

Questions asked in the General Intelligence & Reasoning section was of easy to moderate level. An attempt of above 20 Questions is a good attempt. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2022 Exam:

Memory Based General Intelligence & Reasoning Language Questions (25 Questions of 2 Marks each) 1 Analogy 02 2 Odd One Out 03 3 Series 2-3 4 Statement & Conclusions 1-2 5 Directions 01 6 Sequence 03 7 Coding-Decoding 2-3 8 Mathematical Operations 01 9 Dice 01 10 Blood Relation 02 11 Mirror Image 02 12 Venn Diagram & Syllogism 01 13 Paper Folding Image 01 14 Syllogism 01 15 Miscellaneous 2-3 Total 25

Sample Questions to Solve SSC CHSL 2022 Memory Based General Intelligence & Reasoning Paper

1. Kavita starts from her home to go towards her office. She moves 2 km and turns right and travels 800m to reach a temple on the way. At the temple she turns left and moves 2 km and reaches her office. If Kavita is now travelling in East direction, in what direction is Kavita’s office with respect to her home?

South South- East East South – West

Answer: b)

Explanation:

2. Himanshu walked towards north in the direction of McDonalds. When McDonalds was 100 meters away from him, he turned left to pick Ravi who was 40 meters away in that direction. Both of them then walked towards the west for 100 meters and then turned right and walked further 100 meters. How many meters they are away from McDonalds now?

0 100 40 140

Answer: d)

Explanation:

Directions (3 - 5): Read the following information carefully and answer the questions given below:

In a bookshelf, eight novels are kept one over the other. There are two novels each of William Shakespeare and Jane Austen, three novels of Henry Green and one novel of Elizabeth Taylor. One Henry Green novel is between two novels of William Shakespeare while the novel above the Elizabeth Taylor’s novel is a Jane Austen’s novel. Counting from the top, the second, fifth and sixth novels are of Henry Green. Two of them are between the novels of Jane Austen.

3. Which writer’s novel is the second last novel from the top?

William Shakespeare Elizabeth Taylor Henry Green Jane Austen

Answer: d)

4. Which of the following writer’s novels are not together?

Elizabeth Taylor and Jane Austen Henry Green and William Shakespeare Elizabeth Taylor and William Shakespeare Henry Green and Jane Austen

Answer: c)

5. Which is the book between the two books on William Shakespeare?

Jane Austen Henry Green Elizabeth Taylor No writer’s novel

Answer: b)

Explanation (11- 13):

William Shakespeare Henry Green William Shakespeare Jane Austen Henry Green Henry Green Jane Austen Elizabeth Taylor

Directions (6 - 8): Study the following information to answer the given questions:

A group of six scholars U, V, W, X, Y and Z have to choose one major and one minor specialization each at B-school. X’s minor specialization is Financial Management, while three others have their major specialization. Y and Z have Marketing Management as one of their subjects. Z‘s major specialization is Operational Management, which is minor for both W and Y. Financial Management and IT are U’s subjects. Both U and X have opted for subjects. Strategic Behaviour is minor for only one of the student.

6. What is the major specialization of X?

IT Marketing Management Strategic Behaviour None of these

Answer: a)

7. Which of the following student has Strategic Behaviour as a subject?

U X V None of these

Answer: c)

8. Which of the following student has Operational Management as a major subject?

W X Y Z

Answer: b)

Explanation:

Student U V W X Y Z Major Financial Management Financial Management Financial Management IT Marketing Management Operational Management Minor IT Strategic Behaviour Operational Management Financial Management Operational Management Marketing Management

9. What will come in place of the question mark in the following number series?

24, 100, 404, 1620, ?

6484 6845 6248 5890

Answer (a)

Explanation: 5×4 +4 = 24

24×4+4=100

100 ×4+4=404

404 ×4+4=1620

1620 ×4+4=6484

10. What should replace ‘?’ in the figure

53 and Z 51 and Y 50 and Y 52 and U

Answer (b)

Explanation: Numerical series:

Fig 1, 9 x 9 - 5 x 3 = 66, similarly figure 2 and 3 to give 51.

Alphabet series:

All the alphabets beginning from figure 1 are evenly placed after 5 positions of the preceding alphabet.

Like,

A(+5) -> F (+5) -> K ---------------------------T(+5) -> Y.

11. Consider the following matrix:

2 5 7 8 ? 1 2 20 42 56 72 0

What is the missing number in the given matrix?

5 0 7 9

Answer (d)

Explanation: In each column, let the number at the top be ‘a’ and the one at the bottom be ‘b’. The relation between them is as follows: b = a (a- 1). Thus the missing number is 9.

12. 64 128 92 220 148 404 ?

332 296 276 260

Answer (d)

Explanation: 64 128 92 220 148 404 ?

See the bold part. It makes a series as follows:

64 92 148 ?

+28 +56 +112

Hence,? Will be replaced by 260.

13. 5 6 16 57 ? 1245 7506

6 16 57 244

Answer (d)

Explanation: Here the series is 5 × 1 + 12 = 6;

6 × 2 + 22 = 16;

16 × 3 + 32 = 57;

57 × 4 + 42 = 244;

244 × 5 + 52 = 1245;

1245 × 6 + 62 = 7506

Hence, ? should be replaced by 244.

14. 729: 3:: 64: __? __

-686 686 1 2

Answer (d)

Explanation: The relationship between 729 and 3 is 6√729 = 3 and so = 2.

15. Iron: anaemia::Sleep: __? __

Somnambulism Dreams Insomnia Nightmare

Answer (c)

Explanation: Iron deprivation is Anaemia and the condition in which there is sleep deprivation is Insomnia.

16. In the following question, choose the correct mirror image from the alternatives (a), (b), (c) and (d), when mirror is placed on the line AB.

Answer: b)

Explanation: Option b) is correct.

17. Choose a figure which would most closely resemble the unfolded form of the last question figure.

Answer: b)

Explanation: Option b) is correct.

18. Two positions of a cube are as follows.

Point out which number will be on the top if number 3 is at the bottom.

1 6 5 2

Answer: b)

Explanation: The faces adjacent to 3 are 1, 4, 2 and 5.

So, 6 is on the top when 3 is at the bottom.

19. In the following question, you are given a figure (?) followed by four alternative figures a), b), c) and d) such that figure (?) is embedded in one of them. Find out the alternative figure which contains figure (?) as its part.





Answer: b)

Explanation: The correct answer is option b).

20. How many triangles are there in the figure?

Answer: 15