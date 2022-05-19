BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Date Announced: Check Details Here for 40506 Vacancies

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Dates Announced: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications from eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Earlier, the registration deadline was 22nd April 2022. The last date to apply for BPSC Head Teacher Eligibility 2022 has been re-extended till 20th May 2022 from the earlier revised date of 2nd May 2022. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online till today.

BPSC had also issued re-extended the dates for editing of applications till 23rd May 2022. Earlier, the last date to edit the applications was 29th April 2022 which was extended till 9th May 2022. Now, the link to edit application for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will remain active from 21st May 2022 to 23rd May 2022 only.

In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Application Dates, Exam Dates, Exam Pattern for 40506 Vacancies.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Date Announced

BPSC Head Teacher Exam Date 2022 has also been announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The Objective Written Exam for the post of BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will be held on 25th June 2022 (Tentatively). The BPSC Head Teacher Admit Card 2022 is yet to be released. The selection process of BPSC Head Teacher includes a Written Exam.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date (Revised) 20th May 2022 Application Edit Date (Revised) 21st May 2022 to 23rd May 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam 25th June 2022 (Tentative)

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The Written Exam for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will include a total of 150 questions from two sections namely Section – I General Studies and Section – II D.El.Ed. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Section – I General Studies 75 75 2 Hours Section – II D.El.Ed. 75 75 Total 150 150

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Apply Online