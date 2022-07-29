BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam in September 2022: Check Preparation Strategies for General Studies

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam to be held in September 2022 to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools in Bihar. Check exam preparation strategies to score high in Section – I General Studies.

BPSC Head Teacher Preparation Strategies2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam for the eligible Indians to fill up 40,506 Vacancies of BPSC Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. As per the latest notification released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the Objective Written Exam for the post of BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will now be held in September 2022. Earlier, the BPSC had issued a notification that mentioned the written exam to be held on 28th July 2022. The Written Exam for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will include a total of 150 questions from two sections namely Section – I General Studies and Section – II D.El.Ed.

In this article, we have shared the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Preparation Strategies for General Studies.

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Calendar

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 24th March 2022 Application Start Date 28th March 2022 Application End Date (Revised) 20th May 2022 Application Edit Date (Revised) 21st May 2022 to 23rd May 2022 BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam (Revised) September 2022

BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The Written Exam for BPSC Head Teacher 2022 will include a total of 150 questions from two sections namely Section – I General Studies and Section – II D.El.Ed. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Section – I General Studies 75 75 2 Hours Section – II D.El.Ed. 75 75 Total 150 150

BPSC Head Teacher Preparation Strategies 2022: Section – I General Studies

Candidates appearing for the BPSC Head Teacher 2022 Written Exam will be asked questions in General Science, Current events of national and international importance, Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it, Geography, Indian Polity, and Elementary Mathematics and Mental Ability Test.

Questions in General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of science, including matters of everyday observation and experience.

Questions in Current Events of National and International Importance will include national and international events including Bihar.

Questions in the Indian National Movement will relate to the nature and character of the nineteenth-century resurgence, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence. Candidates will be expected to answer questions on the role of Bihar in the freedom movement of India. Questions will relate to the Santhal Uprising, 1857 in Bihar, the Birsa movement, Champaran Satyagraha, and the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Questions in Geography will be on the geography of India and Bihar. Questions on the Geography of India and Bihar will relate to the physical, social, and economic Geography of the country including the main features of Indian agricultural and natural resources.

Questions in Indian Polity will test knowledge of the country’s political system, Panchayati raj, community development, and planning in India and Bihar. It will be on the broad general understanding of the subject in its social, economic, and political aspects. The candidates are expected to be familiar with the broad aspects of the history of Bihar.

Question in Elementary Mathematics and Mental Ability Test will be designed to test the candidate's problem-solving skills. Candidates should focus on topics including Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Mensuration, and Statistics. Questions in Mental Ability Test will be based on Sequence of figures, Series, Blood Relations, Directions, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle Test, Statement and Conclusion, Statement and Inferences, Data sufficiency, and Non-Verbal Reasoning.

