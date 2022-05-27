Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams: Candidates Demand Changed Schedule

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams: Candidates are demanding change in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Dates as UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams are also going to be held on 12th June 2022.

Updated: May 27, 2022 12:53 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams: Railway Recruitment Board recently announced the tentative exam dates of RRB NTPC CBT-2 for Pay Level 5, 3 and 2 Posts. 2nds Stage CBT is going to commence from 12th June 2022 onwards. However, candidates appearing in the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam 2022 have sent a letter to the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) requesting to change the examination date, as these dates are clashing with the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 & TS TET 2022 Exams which are also due to be held on the same date.

Candidates Demanding Changed Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Over Social Media

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam (Phase-1) was held on 9th & 10th May 2022. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. Each of Level, i.e., Level 5, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT.

Railways is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

