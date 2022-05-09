RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions (Phase-1): Download General Awareness (GA)/GK/Current Affairs Exam Paper PDF with Answers

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions (Phase-1): Get the memory-based questions from General Awareness (GA), GK & Current Affairs section that came in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam held in online mode on 9 th May 2022 for Level 4 & 6 Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions (Phase-1): RRB NTPC 2022 2nd stage Computer Based Exam (Phase-1) is being held on 9th & 10th May for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 9th May 2022

1. Question-related to Champaran Movement in India:

Answer: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was the first Satyagraha movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in British India and is considered a historically important rebellion in the Indian independence movement. It was a farmer's uprising that took place in the Champaran district of Bihar, India, during the British colonial period.

2. Bhadrakali Temple is located in:

Answer: Bhadrakali Temple is one of the oldest temples for Goddess Bhadrakali, situated on a hilltop between the two cities of Hanamkonda and Warangal, Telangana, India.

3. Coulomb is the SI unit of:

Answer: Coulomb, unit of electric charge in the meter-kilogram-second-ampere system, the basis of the SI system of physical units. It is abbreviated as C. The coulomb is defined as the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

4. Which is the oldest Railway Unit of India?

Answer: On 16 April 1853, the first train in India leaves Bombay (now Mumbai) for Thane. It was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie. The train consists of 14 carriages and was pulled by three steam locomotive engines namely Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan. It traveled around 34 km and carried about 400 people.

5. Who got two medals in Paralympics 2020 from India?

Answer: Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the ongoing Games

6. What is the full form of IPCC?

Answer: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.

7. Question-related to MS Excel

8. When did Jail Tourism begin in Maharashtra?

Answer: January 26, 2021 - Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched the jail tourism initiative on January 26, 2021 on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day. This unique initiative will help the citizens, history enthusiasts and school or college students experience the "vignettes from our history".

9. What is the full form of MSP?

Answer: Minimum Support Price (MSP) is a form of market intervention by the Government of India to insure agricultural producers against any sharp fall in farm prices.

10. Which element has Atomic number 30?

Answer: Zinc - Represented in the periodic table as Zn, zinc is a transition metal, grouped with cadmium and mercury. With the middling atomic number 30, it has five stable isotopes of atomic weight from the dominant zinc 64 to zinc 70, plus an extra 25 radioisotopes.

11. Ustad Alla Rakha is famous for:

Answer: Ustad Allarakha Qureshi (29 April 1919 – 3 February 2000), popularly known as Alla Rakha, was an Indian tabla player who specialized in Hindustani classical music.

12. Question related to Vitamins

13. Acidic and alkaline control (element used):

Answer: In chemistry, pH, historically denoting "potential of hydrogen" (or "power of hydrogen") is a scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution. Acidic solutions (solutions with higher concentrations of H+ ions) are measured to have lower pH values than basic or alkaline solutions.

14. Which hormone is present in Cork Cell?

Answer: Cork cells contain a waxy polymer called suberin (similar to cutin) that is quite resistant to water loss. The vascular cambium and cork cambium was major evolutionary novelty.

15. Question-related to Periodic Table

16. Question related to Plant Hormone:

Answer: Plant hormones (also known as phytohormones) are organic substances that regulate plant growth and development. Plants produce a wide variety of hormones, including auxins, gibberellins (GA), abscisic acid (ABA), cytokinins (CK), salicylic acid (SA), ethylene (ET), jasmonates (JA), brassinosteroids (BR), and peptides.

17. Question related to Animal Kingdom:

Answer: Animals are eukaryotic, multicellular, species belonging to the Kingdom Animalia. Every animal has its own unique characteristics. They obtain their energy either by feeding on plants or on other animals.

18. Automatic toolbar was invented by:

Answer: Google Toolbar is a discontinued web browser toolbar for Internet Explorer, developed by Google. It was first released in 2000 for Internet Explorer 5.

19. Question related to a Desert location

20. Pawan Hans was acquired by which company?

Answer: Government-owned helicopter service Pawan Hans has been sold to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd.

21. Question related to Peshawar protest (INM)

22. SC/ST Amendment Act in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act 1989, also called SC ST Act, as can be understood by the name itself, is an act to prevent atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022.