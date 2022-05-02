RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam on May 9,10: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks for General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS Categories

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks: Railways is going to conduct RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam on 9th & 10th May 2022. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks category-wise (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS) which is required to clear the online exam. 

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks: On 9th & 10th May 2022, Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct exams for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master, etc.

Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. Let’s have a quick look at the Exam Pattern of the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern – For all posts

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

35

General Intelligence and Reasoning

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern - Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) (Only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master)

The CBAT shall have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi. There shall be no negative marking in CBAT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST) - For the posts, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper

Medium of Language

Typing Speed

English

30 words per minute (w.p.m.)

Hindi

25 words per minute (w.p.m.)

RRB NTPC 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 2nd Stage CBT

The normalized marks score of 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test:

Category

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General

40%

EWS

40%

OBC (Non creamy layer)

30%

SC

30%

ST

25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks in Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

RRB NTPC 2022 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will be conducted only for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master. The candidates need to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify. This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category i.e. irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex SM and no relaxation in the minimum T- Score is permissible.

Category

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/ExSM

T-Score of 42 marks in each of the test batteries

RRB NTPC 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks in Typing Skill Test (TST)

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted for the post of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper. The merit will be drawn only for the candidates qualified in the TST or TST exempted PwBD candidates based on performance in 2nd Stage CBT.

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

Final Merit list will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for General & EWS Category in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam 2022?

40%

Q2. What are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for OBC & SC Category in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam 2022?

30%

Q3. What are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for ST Category in RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam 2022?

25%
