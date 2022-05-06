RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on May 9th & 10th: Check Admit Card Link & Last Minute Tips for Level 4&6 Posts

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on May 9th & 10th: Check Admit Card Link & last-minute tips for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Phase-1 2022 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts - Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam on May 9th & 10th: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the 1st Phase of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts, i.e., Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master on 9th & 10th May 2022 across India. Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Revise the Important Topics of RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam:

We have listed down some important topics for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode. You can start practicing previous year papers & mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read COVID-19 Guidelines:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates are advised thoroughly go through the last-minute preparation tips to clear the 1st Phase of the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam.