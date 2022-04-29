Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Candidates Allocated Far Off Centres, Urges Ministry of Railways to Review

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Candidates are raising concerns over Social media regarding the far-off Centre allocation in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam to be held on 9th & 10th May for Level-4 & 6 Posts.

Created On: Apr 29, 2022 18:55 IST
Modified On: Apr 29, 2022 18:55 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Railway Recruitment Board has officially notified that 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts will be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. On 26th April, the examination city slip was released for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for Level 6 & 4 Posts.

Direct link to Download RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam City Intimation Slip

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile-based normalization will be done.

RRB NTPC 2022 Level-6 CBT-2 Exam on 9th & 10th May: Check Commercial Apprentice & Station Master Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Selection Process

RRB NTPC 2022 Level-6 CBT-2 Exam on 9th & 10th May: Check Commercial Apprentice & Station Master Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Selection Process

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official

Each of Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. The exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

 Check Govt Exam Calendar for May 2022

Candidates Raise Concern over RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Allocation

Soon after the release of exam city slips, candidates started raising concerns over social media regarding the far away from Centre allocation in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam to be held on 9th & 10th May for Level-4 & 6 Posts. Candidates are complaining that they have been allocated centres far from their home towns or cities due to which they might lose the opportunity of sitting in the exam.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022

Direct Link to Download the RRB NTPC Revised Result (CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB NTPC 2022 Changed Shortlisting Process
Check RRB NTPC 2022 EWS Reservation Amendment Notice
Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 New Exam Dates
Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details
Check RRB NTPC 2022 Railway Committee Report Details
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check IRMS 2022 Indian Railway Management Service UPSC CSE Recruitment

Many candidates including female candidates have urged on Twitter that the Ministry of Railways must look into the matter and change the exam centres to reduce the candidates’ hardships. It has been brought into notice that candidates who had applied for the exam from the Kolkata zone, have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Other candidates who belong to Bengaluru, Karnataka zone, have complained that they have been allotted CBT 2 exam centre in Amravati, Maharashtra.

@AshwiniVaishnaw sir

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.