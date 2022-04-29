RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Candidates Allocated Far Off Centres, Urges Ministry of Railways to Review

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Candidates are raising concerns over Social media regarding the far-off Centre allocation in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam to be held on 9 th & 10 th May for Level-4 & 6 Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Complaints: Railway Recruitment Board has officially notified that 2nd Stage CBT for Pay Level 4 and 6 Posts will be held on 9th & 10th May 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions. On 26th April, the examination city slip was released for RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for Level 6 & 4 Posts.

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile-based normalization will be done.

Each of Level, i.e., Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. The exam schedule for Pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later.

Candidates Raise Concern over RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Allocation

Soon after the release of exam city slips, candidates started raising concerns over social media regarding the far away from Centre allocation in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam to be held on 9th & 10th May for Level-4 & 6 Posts. Candidates are complaining that they have been allocated centres far from their home towns or cities due to which they might lose the opportunity of sitting in the exam.

Many candidates including female candidates have urged on Twitter that the Ministry of Railways must look into the matter and change the exam centres to reduce the candidates’ hardships. It has been brought into notice that candidates who had applied for the exam from the Kolkata zone, have been allotted exam city for CBT 2 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Other candidates who belong to Bengaluru, Karnataka zone, have complained that they have been allotted CBT 2 exam centre in Amravati, Maharashtra.

I would like to raise my concern about NTPC CBT 2 EXAM VENUE. I am resident of kolkata But my exam venue is fixed in Andhra Pradesh, specifically at Visakhapatnam.

