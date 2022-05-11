Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-1): Check Minimum Qualifying & Previous Year Marks

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-1): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Phase-1) held on 9th & 10th May 2022 for Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts.

Created On: May 11, 2022 15:03 IST
Modified On: May 11, 2022 15:03 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-1)
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-1)

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-1): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam (Phase-1) held on 9th & 10th May 2022, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Phase-1 held for Level 4 & 6 Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) - Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master.

Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Get RRB NTPC Exam Free Study Material

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Phase-1: 9th & 10th May 2022)

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern – For Level 4 & 6 posts

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

35

General Intelligence & Reasoning

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

RRB NTPC 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 2nd Stage CBT

The normalized marks score of 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test:

RRB NTPC 2022 2nd Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General/ EWS

40%

OBC/ SC

30%

ST

25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Phase-1: 9th & 10th May 2022)

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in shifts held on 9th & 10th May 2022. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Out of 120 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

General

78 to 83 Marks

EWS

75 to 80 Marks

OBC

70 to 75 Marks

SC

65 to 70 Marks

ST

60 to 65 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC Previous Year Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

Final Merit list will be made on the basis of performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any sectional cut-off in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam?

There will be no sectional cutoff. However, The cut-off will vary region-wise and post-wise, based on the difficulty level of the exam

Q2. What are the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam?

Gen/EWS-40%, OBC/SC-30%, ST-25% (2% Relaxation for PwBD)

Q3. Is there any negative marking in RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam?

1/3rd Marks Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers
