Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise: Level 5,3,2 from 12th to 17th June

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise: Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule for Levels 5,3,2 Zone-wise. 2nd Stage CBT is going to be held from 12th to 17th June 2022.

Updated: May 30, 2022 17:32 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise: Railway Recruitment Board has recently released the schedule of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for different Railway Zones. The 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. Railways are conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Recent Stories
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Dates Clashing with UPPSC PCS & TSTET Exams
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-2 Exam Details

Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-3 Exam Details
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level-5 Exam Details

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Dates Zone-wise

Let’s look at the Exam Schedule of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Zone-wise:

RRB Zones

Pay Level

Exam Dates

Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad

Level 5

12th June 2022

Level 2

13th June 2022

Level 3

14th June 2022

Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram

Level 5

15th June 2022

Level 2

16th June 2022

Level 3

17th June 2022

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Updates
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Expected Cutoff Marks & Answer Key
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Phase-1 Exam Analysis
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Memory Based Questions with Answers (Download PDF)
Get RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Admit Card Link & Last Minute Tips
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise
Check RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Mock Test Link Official
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Intimation

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination.

Get RRB NTPC Exam Free Study Material

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Admit Card Download

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and the date intimation link.

RRB Zones

Website

Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal

www.rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivandrum

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Biometric Authentication of Candidates on RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Day

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Details
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.