RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise: Level 5,3,2 from 12th to 17th June

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Schedule Zone-wise: Railway Recruitment Board has recently released the schedule of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for different Railway Zones. The 2nd Stage CBT for pay levels 5, 3, and 2 will be held from June 12 to June 17, 2022. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT. The Roll Number for CBT-2 is the same as that of CBT-1. Railways are conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Dates Zone-wise

Let’s look at the Exam Schedule of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Zone-wise:

RRB Zones Pay Level Exam Dates Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad Level 5 12th June 2022 Level 2 13th June 2022 Level 3 14th June 2022 Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram Level 5 15th June 2022 Level 2 16th June 2022 Level 3 17th June 2022

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have a different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam City Intimation

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Admit Card Download

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and the date intimation link.

RRB Zones Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbhopal.gov.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Trivandrum www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Biometric Authentication of Candidates on RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Day

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates, and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.