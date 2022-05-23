MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Reopens: Check Eligibility Details Here

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Reopens Today @mppsc.nic.in. Check eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, how to apply here for 346 vacancies.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 News: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued a notification announcing to reopen the application window for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 under State Services and 63 under State Forest Services. The MPPSC has reopened the online applications for 5 days starting from 23rd May to 27th May 2022. Both class of candidates residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as those residing outside the state of Madhya Pradesh will be able to apply online for the MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 till 27th May 2022.

Candidates should note that earlier the MPPSC had reopened the online applications for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 from 2nd May 2022 to 11th May 2022.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims exam will be held on 19th June 2022 while the Mains Exam will be held on different dates. The MPPSC State Service 2021 Mains exam will be held from 24th November 2022 to 29th November 2022 while the MPPSC State Forest Service 2021 Mains exam will be held on 4th December 2022.

In this article, we have shared MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualification, Selection Criteria, Salary, and How to Apply.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar/ Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 22nd December 2021 Application Start Date 10th January 2022 (12 PM) Application End Date (Revised) 27th May 2022 (12 AM) Admit Card Release Date To be Announced MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date 19th June 2022 MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date July 2022 (Tentative) MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date 24th November to 29th November 2022 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date 4th December 2022 MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date February 2023 MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Vacancies

State Service Exam 2021

Dept Name Post Name Total Dept of General Administration State Administrative Services Deputy District President 27 Home Police Dept State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD) 15 Commercial Tax Dept Commercial Tax Officer 2 Commercial Tax Inspector 20 District Registrar 1 Deputy Registrar 6 School Education Dept Assistant Director 20 Cooperative Dept Assistant Commissioner 6 Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer 18 Labour Department Labour Officer 2 Assistant Labour Officer 2 Urban Development and Environment Dept Chief Municipal Officer Grade 7 Panchayat & Rural Development Dept Additional Asst Development Commissioner (Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat) 13 Development Block Officer 14 Revenue Department Naib Tehsildar 43 Finance Department Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service 87 Total 283

State Forest Service Exam 2021

Post Name Total Assistant Conservator of Forest 08 Forest Ranger 40 Project Manager 15 Total 63

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Eligibility Criteria, Age limit, Qualification

Interested candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021. Below we have shared the age limit, education qualifications, etc.

Age Limit

MPPSC State Services Minimum Age Maximum Age Non-Uniformed Uniformed 21 Years 40 Years 33 Years

MPPSC State Forest Services Minimum Age Maximum Age Assistant Conservator Forest Ranger 21 Years 40 Years 33 Years

Education Qualification

MPPSC State Services Dept Name Post Name Notification PDF Dept of General Administration State Administrative Services Deputy District President Candidate should possess a Bachelors degree from a recognized university in India. For detailed criteria, please refer page number 5 of the MPPSC State Service 2021 Notification PDF Home Police Dept State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD) Commercial Tax Dept Commercial Tax Officer District Registrar Deputy Registrar School Education Dept Assistant Director Cooperative Dept Asst Commissioner Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer Labour Department Labour Officer Assistant Labour officer Urban Development and Environment Dept Chief Municipal Officer Panchayat & Rural Development Dept Additional Asst Development Commissioner (Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat) Development Block Officer Revenue Department Naib Tehsildar Finance Department Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service

MPPSC State Forest Services Post Name Education Qualification Assistant Conservator of Forest Candidate should be a graduate (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from a recognized university with at least one of the following subjects: - Natural Science (Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Biology) Mathematics, Statistics, Geosciences, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Forestry, Ecology, Veterinary Science (Veterinary Science), Computer Application Science/Engineering (Agricultural, Chemistry, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics Mechanical) However, in case of pure Mathematics or Statistics, he must have taken any one of the following subjects in Higher Secondary Matriculation or equivalent examination: (i) Biology, (ii) Physics (iii) Chemistry Forest Ranger and Project Ranger Candidate must have taken at least one of the following subjects in undergraduate degree from a recognized university in India: Physics / Chemistry / Zoology / Botany / Geology / Mathematics / Statistics / Forestry / Agriculture / Horticulture / Mechanics (Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Electronics / Computer)

