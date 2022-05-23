Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Reopens: Check Eligibility Details Here

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Registration Reopens Today @mppsc.nic.in. Check eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, how to apply here for 346 vacancies.

Created On: May 23, 2022 12:56 IST
Modified On: May 23, 2022 13:02 IST
MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 News: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued a notification announcing to reopen the application window for the recruitment of 346 vacancies of which 283 under State Services and 63 under State Forest Services. The MPPSC has reopened the online applications for 5 days starting from 23rd May to 27th May 2022. Both class of candidates residing in the state of Madhya Pradesh as well as those residing outside the state of Madhya Pradesh will be able to apply online for the MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 till 27th May 2022.

Candidates should note that earlier the MPPSC had reopened the online applications for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 from 2nd May 2022 to 11th May 2022.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Prelims exam will be held on 19th June 2022 while the Mains Exam will be held on different dates. The MPPSC State Service 2021 Mains exam will be held from 24th November 2022 to 29th November 2022 while the MPPSC State Forest Service 2021 Mains exam will be held on 4th December 2022.

In this article, we have shared MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualification, Selection Criteria, Salary, and How to Apply.

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Calendar/ Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22nd December 2021

Application Start Date

10th January 2022 (12 PM)

Application End Date (Revised)

27th May 2022 (12 AM)

Admit Card Release Date

To be Announced

MPPSC State Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims 2021 Date

19th June 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest Prelims Result Date

July 2022 (Tentative)

MPPSC State Service Mains 2021 Date

24th November to 29th November 2022

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2021 Date

4th December 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Result Date

February 2023

MPPSC State Forest Service Mains Result Date

December 2022

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Vacancies

State Service Exam 2021

Dept Name

Post Name

Total

Dept of General Administration

State Administrative Services Deputy District President

27 

Home Police Dept

State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD)

15

Commercial Tax Dept

Commercial Tax Officer

2

Commercial Tax Inspector

20

District Registrar

1

Deputy Registrar

6

School Education Dept

Assistant Director

20

Cooperative Dept

Assistant Commissioner

6

Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer

18

Labour Department

Labour Officer

2

Assistant Labour Officer

2

Urban Development and Environment Dept

Chief Municipal Officer Grade

7

Panchayat & Rural Development Dept

Additional Asst Development Commissioner (Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat)

13

Development Block Officer

14

Revenue Department

Naib Tehsildar

43

Finance Department

Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service

87

Total

283

State Forest Service Exam 2021

Post Name

Total

Assistant Conservator of Forest

08

Forest Ranger

40

Project Manager

15

Total

63

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Eligibility Criteria, Age limit, Qualification

Interested candidates should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021. Below we have shared the age limit, education qualifications, etc.

Age Limit

MPPSC State Services 

Minimum Age

Maximum Age                

Non-Uniformed

Uniformed

21 Years

40 Years

33 Years

 

MPPSC State Forest Services 

Minimum Age

Maximum Age                

Assistant Conservator

Forest Ranger

21 Years

40 Years

33 Years

Education Qualification

MPPSC State Services

Dept Name

Post Name

Notification PDF

Dept of General Administration

State Administrative Services Deputy District President

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Candidate should possess a Bachelors degree from a recognized university in India.

 

For detailed criteria, please refer page number 5 of the MPPSC State Service 2021 Notification PDF

Home Police Dept

State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD)

Commercial Tax Dept

Commercial Tax Officer

District Registrar

Deputy Registrar

School Education Dept

Assistant Director

Cooperative Dept

Asst Commissioner

Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer

Labour Department

Labour Officer

Assistant Labour officer

Urban Development and Environment Dept

Chief Municipal Officer

Panchayat & Rural Development Dept

Additional Asst Development Commissioner (Chief Executive Officer, Janpad Panchayat)

Development Block Officer

Revenue Department

Naib Tehsildar

Finance Department

Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service

 

MPPSC State Forest Services

Post Name

Education Qualification

Assistant Conservator of Forest

Candidate should be a graduate (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from a recognized university with at least one of the following subjects: - Natural Science (Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Biology) Mathematics, Statistics, Geosciences, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Forestry, Ecology, Veterinary Science (Veterinary Science), Computer Application Science/Engineering (Agricultural, Chemistry, Civil, Computer, Electrical, Electronics Mechanical)

 

However, in case of pure Mathematics or Statistics, he must have taken any one of the following subjects in Higher Secondary Matriculation or equivalent examination: (i) Biology, (ii) Physics (iii) Chemistry

Forest Ranger and Project Ranger

Candidate must have taken at least one of the following subjects in undergraduate degree from a recognized university in India: Physics / Chemistry / Zoology / Botany / Geology / Mathematics / Statistics / Forestry / Agriculture / Horticulture / Mechanics (Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical / Electronics / Computer)

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Apply Online

FAQ

Q1. What is the eligibility for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021?

Q2. What is the age limit for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021?

MPPSC State Service 2021 Age Limit: Min 21 years, Max 40 years (Non-uniformed), 33 years (Uniformed). MPPSC State Forest 2021 Age Limit: Min 21 years, Max 40 years (Assistant Conservator), 33 years (Forest Ranger).

Q3. What is MPPSC State Service 2021 Exam Date?

MPPSC State Service 2021 Exam Date: Prelims 19th June 2022, Mains 24th November to 29th November 2022.

Q4. What is MPPSC State Forest 2021 Exam Date?

MPPSC State Forest 2021 Exam Date: Prelims 19th June 2022, Mains 4th December 2022.

Q5. What is the last date to apply for MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021?

MPPSC State Service & State Forest 2021 Application Reopened. Last date to apply: 27th May 2022.

Take Free Online MPPSC State Forest Service/Forest Ranger 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
