UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Check Paper-1 GS & Paper-2 CSAT Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12 th June: Check latest exam pattern & Syllabus for UPPSC PCS 2022 Preliminary Exam in detail (Paper-1 GS & Paper-2 CSAT) for the recruitment of 250 Vacancies.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam on 12th June: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct a preliminary exam for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination - 2022 on 12th June 2022 in offline mode. Below is the Exam Schedule of the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims exam:

UPPSC Exam Date & Time of Test/ Exam Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination - 2022 12th June 2022 in two sessions 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

UPPSC PCS 2022 Selection Process

The competitive examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination, 2022 comprises three successive stages viz:

Stages Exam Date Preliminary Exam Objective Type & Multiple choice, Paper-1 General Studies (GS), Paper-2 CSAT on 12th June 2022 Main Written Examination Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination) - Exam on 27th September 2022 Personality Test/ Viva- Voce To be announced later

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced more than 250 Vacancies for UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO. The total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received. The post wise educational qualification is given below:

S. No Name of the Post Essential Qualification 1 Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) Law Graduate 2 District Basik Shiksha Adhikari/ Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Office Post Graduate Degree 3 District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) Commerce Graduate 4 Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II) Degree in Science with Physics or Mechanical Engg. As one subject. 5 Senior Lecturer, DIET Post Graduate Degree with B.Ed. 6 Chemist MSC in Organic Chemistry

At least three years experience in Chemical analysis of edible products like Honey, Oil Spices etc. 7 Officer on Special Duty (Computer) Graduation degree in Computer Engineering from recognised Government Institute. OR 1. First Class Post Graduate Degree in Math and one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from a recognised institute.

2.One Year Experience in Computer Work. 8 District Can Officer, UP Agriculture Service Group B (Development Branch) Agriculture Graduate 9 Labour Enforcement Officer Bachelor’s degree with Economics or Sociology or commerce and Post Graduate Diploma or

Postgraduate Degree in Law / Labour relation / Labour welfare / Labour Law / Commerce / Sociology / Social work / Social welfare / Trade Management / Personnel Management. 10 Management Officer/Manager (Estate Department) Graduation from a University established by law in India.

Diploma in Hotel Management & Catering Technology from an Institution recognized by Govt.

Or graduation in Hotel Management Catering Technology from a University established by law in India. 11. Technical Assistant Post Graduate Degree with at least 50% marks in Geophysics, Applied Geophysics, Geology

or applied Geology (with Physics, Mathematics at B.Sc level)from a University established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto, or 12. Tax Assessment Officer Graduation Degree in Commerce or Economics with 55% marks from a university recognized by Law in India.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination will consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheets be on OMR sheets. The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choice in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively..

UPPSC PCS 2022 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies-1 (GS) 150 Questions & 200 Marks 2 Hours Paper – II: General Studies II (CSAT) Qualifying in Nature 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

i) Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

ii) It is mandatory for the Candidates to appear in both the papers of the Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore a candidate will be disqualified in case he does not appear in both in papers.

iii) For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

iv) The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in Paper-I of the Preliminary Examination.

v) The minimum efficiency standard for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35% i.e. the Candidates of these Categories shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 35% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40% i.e. such candidates shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 40% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. All such candidates who have secured less marks than the marks of minimum efficiency standard as fixed by the Commission shall be treated disqualified.

vi) On the basis of the Result of Preliminary Examination, fifteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination and three times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview

UPPSC PCS 2022 Paper-1 General Studies-1 (GS-1) Syllabus

The syllabus for the Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination for the posts of Uttar Pradesh Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Allied Services is as under:

General Studies Subjects GS Syllabus General Science Questions on General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience, as may be expected of a well educated person who has not made a special study of any particular scientific discipline Current events of national and international importance On Current Events of National and International Importance, candidates will be expected to have knowledge about them. History of India and Indian National Movement In History emphasis should be on broad understanding social, economic and political aspects of Indian History. In the Indian National Movement, the candidates are expected to have synoptic view of nature and character of the freedom movement, growth of nationalism and attainment of Independence. Indian and World Geography Physical, Social, Economic geography of India and the World: In World Geography only general understanding of the subject will be expected. Questions on the Geography of India will relate to Physical, Social & Economic Geography of India Indian Polity and Governance Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.:- In Indian Polity, Economic and Culture, questions will test knowledge of country's political system including Panchayati Raj and Community Development, broad features of Economic policy in India and Indian Culture. Economic and Social Development Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.:- The candidates will be tested with respect to problems and relationship between Population, Environment and Urbanisation. General Issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change - that do not require subject specialization, General awareness of the subject is expected from candidates. General Science Questions on General Science will cover general appreciation and understanding of Science including matters of every day observation and experience, as may be expected of a well educated person, who has not made a special study of any scientific discipline. Note: Candidates are expected to have general awareness about the above subjects with special reference to Uttar Pradesh.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Paper-2 General Studies-2 (CSAT) Syllabus

S.No. Topic-wise Syllabus 1 Comprehension 2 Interpersonal skills including communication skills 3 Logical reasoning and analytical ability 4 Decision making and problem solving 5 General mental ability 6 Elementary Mathematics (Upto Class X Level) 1. Arithmetic:- (i) Number systems: Natural Numbers, Integers, Rational and Irrational numbers, Real numbers, Divisors of an Integer, prime Integers, L.C.M. and H.C.F. of integers and their Interrelationship. (ii) Average (iii) Ratio and proportion (iv) Percentage (v) Profit and Loss (vi) Simple and Compound Interests (vii) Work and Time (viii) Speed, Time and Distance 2. Algebra:- (i) Factors of polynomials, L.C.M. and H.C.F. of polynomials and their Interrelationship, Remainder theorem, simultaneous linear equations, quadratic equations. (ii) Set Theory:- Set, null set, subsets and proper subsets of a set, operations (Union, Intersections, difference, symmetric difference) between sets, venn diagram. 3. Geometry:- (i) Constructions and theorems regarding triangle, rectangle, square, trapezium and circles, their perimeter and area. (ii) Volume and surface area of sphere, right circular cylinder, right circular Cone and Cube. 4. Statistics:- Collection of data, Classification of data, frequency, frequency distribution, tabulation, cumulative frequency. Representation of data - Bar diagram, Pie chart, histogram, frequency polygon, cumulative frequency curves (ogives), Measures of Central tendency: Arithmetic Mean, Median and Mode. 7 General English Upto Class X Level 1. Comprehension 2. Active Voice and Passive Voice 3. Parts of Speech 4. Transformation of Sentences 5. Direct and Indirect Speech 6. Punctuation and Spellings 7. Words meanings 8. Vocabulary & Usage 9. Idioms and Phrases 10. Fill in the Blanks 8 General Hindi upto Class X level

After going through the above-mentioned detailed syllabus of the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year's question papers and analyze your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.