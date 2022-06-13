UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: GS Paper-1 Previous Year Marks & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Score

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Minimum Qualifying score category-wise which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the Uttar Pradesh Civil Services Exam.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-1 and Paper-2 (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam. This year, the total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern – 12th June 2022

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-I and GS Paper-II (CSAT) for 200 marks each. The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choices in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-1 150 Questions of total 200 marks 2 Hours CSAT Paper-2 (Qualifying nature) 100 Questions of total 200 marks 2 Hours

Expected Cut-Off Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the IAS Prelims 2022 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 110-120 EWS 105-115 OBC 95-105 SC 85-95 ST 80-90 Previous Minimum Qualifying Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper –II (CSAT) 2022 Minimum Percentage of Marks 33%

UPPSC Minimum Qualifying Cut-off

UPPSC PCS qualifying marks is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to qualify:

Category Qualifying Marks in Prelims Qualifying marks in Mains Paper SC/ST 35% 35% Other Categories 40% 40%

The minimum efficiency standard for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35% i.e. the Candidates of these Categories shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 35% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40% i.e. such candidates shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 40% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. All such candidates who have secured less marks than the marks of minimum efficiency standard as fixed by the Commission shall be treated disqualified.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam:

UPPSC Cut Off 2020 for Prelims [Executive Group] Category Marks of Last Selected Candidate (Out of 200) Number of Selected Candidates Unreserved 110 1545 Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh 95 701 Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh 77 52 OBC of Uttar Pradesh 110 1015 EWS 112 362 Dependant of Freedom Fighter of Uttar Pradesh 106 30 Female 104 653 Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh 100 39 Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh OA 96 13 PB 81 27 PD 86 13 OA/OL/PB/PD/BA 108 13 OA/OL/PB/PD 109 13

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Exam:

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2019 [Executive Group] Category Cut Off Unreserved Category 117 Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP 99 Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP 77 Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP 116 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) 117

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Exam:

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2018 for Prelims Post General OBC SC ST Executive 126 126 112 90 Agriculture (Group B) 107 (M) 80 (W) 107 (M) 80 (W) 100 66 Food Security Officer 120 120 103 80 Labour Officer 139 139 135 - District Information Officer 115 115 97 - ACF/ RFO 136 136 123 -

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: Candidates who get qualified for the PCS and ACF/ RFO prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The marks of the main exam will be considered for the final selection of the candidates. The UPPSC Mains Exam comprises of eight papers that are descriptive in nature. The UPPSC Mains Exam is a merit-deciding round, it holds a great weightage as it is of 1500 marks.

UPPSC PCS Interview Round: Candidates who qualify Mains exam will be called to for the Personnel Interview. The Interview will be of 100 Marks. Candidates are interviewed by a Board appointed by the UPPSC.ias