UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: GS Paper-1 Previous Year Marks & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Score

Updated: Jun 13, 2022 14:21 IST
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-1 and Paper-2 (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam. This year, the total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern – 12th June 2022

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-I and GS Paper-II (CSAT) for 200 marks each. The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choices in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks)

Duration

GS Paper-1

150 Questions of total 200 marks

2 Hours

CSAT Paper-2 (Qualifying nature)

100 Questions of total 200 marks

2 Hours

Expected Cut-Off Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the IAS Prelims 2022 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

110-120

EWS

105-115

OBC

95-105

SC

85-95

ST

80-90

Previous Minimum Qualifying Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper –II (CSAT) 2022

Minimum Percentage of Marks

33%

 

UPPSC Minimum Qualifying Cut-off 

UPPSC PCS qualifying marks is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to qualify:

Category

Qualifying Marks in Prelims

Qualifying marks in Mains Paper

SC/ST

35%

35%

Other Categories

40%

40%

The minimum efficiency standard for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35% i.e. the Candidates of these Categories shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 35% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40% i.e. such candidates shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 40% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. All such candidates who have secured less marks than the marks of minimum efficiency standard as fixed by the Commission shall be treated disqualified.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam:

UPPSC Cut Off 2020 for Prelims [Executive Group]

Category

Marks of Last Selected Candidate (Out of 200)

Number of Selected Candidates

Unreserved

110

1545

Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh

95

701

Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh

77

52

OBC of Uttar Pradesh

110

1015

EWS 

112

362

Dependant of Freedom Fighter of Uttar Pradesh

106

30

Female

104

653

Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh

100

39

Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh

 

 

OA

96

13

PB

81

27

PD

86

13

OA/OL/PB/PD/BA

108

13

OA/OL/PB/PD

109

13

 

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Exam:

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2019 [Executive Group]

Category

Cut Off

Unreserved Category

117

Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP

99

Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP

77

Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP

116

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

117

 

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Previous Year Cut-Off marks

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Exam:

UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2018 for Prelims

Post

General

OBC

SC

ST

Executive

126

126

112

90

Agriculture (Group B)

107 (M)

80 (W)

107 (M)

80 (W)

100

66

Food Security Officer

120

120

103

80

Labour Officer

139

139

135

-

District Information Officer

115

115

97

-

ACF/ RFO

136

136

123

-

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: Candidates who get qualified for the PCS and ACF/ RFO prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The marks of the main exam will be considered for the final selection of the candidates. The UPPSC Mains Exam comprises of eight papers that are descriptive in nature. The UPPSC Mains Exam is a merit-deciding round, it holds a great weightage as it is of 1500 marks.

UPPSC PCS Interview Round: Candidates who qualify Mains exam will be called to for the Personnel Interview. The Interview will be of 100 Marks. Candidates are interviewed by a Board appointed by the UPPSC.ias 

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any Section Cut-off Marks in UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam?

Paper-1 will have separate cut-off marks and Paper-2 will have minimum qualifying marks of 33%

Q2. Will there be any negative marking in UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam?

One Third Of The Marks Will Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer

Q3. What is the Minimum Qualifying Marks in UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam?

The minimum efficiency standard for SC & ST candidates is fixed 35% and for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40%
