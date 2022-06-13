UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: GS Paper-1 Previous Year Marks & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Score

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam on 12th June 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-1 and Paper-2 (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam. This year, the total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received.
|
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern – 12th June 2022
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-I and GS Paper-II (CSAT) for 200 marks each. The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choices in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively.
|
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks)
|
Duration
|
GS Paper-1
|
150 Questions of total 200 marks
|
2 Hours
|
CSAT Paper-2 (Qualifying nature)
|
100 Questions of total 200 marks
|
2 Hours
|
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam
Questions asked in the IAS Prelims 2022 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)
|
General
|
110-120
|
EWS
|
105-115
|
OBC
|
95-105
|
SC
|
85-95
|
ST
|
80-90
|
Previous Minimum Qualifying Marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper –II (CSAT) 2022
|
Minimum Percentage of Marks
|
33%
UPPSC Minimum Qualifying Cut-off
UPPSC PCS qualifying marks is the minimum qualifying marks that a candidate must score to qualify:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Marks in Prelims
|
Qualifying marks in Mains Paper
|
SC/ST
|
35%
|
35%
|
Other Categories
|
40%
|
40%
The minimum efficiency standard for S.C. & S.T. candidates is fixed 35% i.e. the Candidates of these Categories shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 35% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40% i.e. such candidates shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 40% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. All such candidates who have secured less marks than the marks of minimum efficiency standard as fixed by the Commission shall be treated disqualified.
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Previous Year Cut-Off marks
Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam:
|
UPPSC Cut Off 2020 for Prelims [Executive Group]
|
Category
|
Marks of Last Selected Candidate (Out of 200)
|
Number of Selected Candidates
|
Unreserved
|
110
|
1545
|
Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh
|
95
|
701
|
Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh
|
77
|
52
|
OBC of Uttar Pradesh
|
110
|
1015
|
EWS
|
112
|
362
|
Dependant of Freedom Fighter of Uttar Pradesh
|
106
|
30
|
Female
|
104
|
653
|
Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh
|
100
|
39
|
Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh
|
|
|
OA
|
96
|
13
|
PB
|
81
|
27
|
PD
|
86
|
13
|
OA/OL/PB/PD/BA
|
108
|
13
|
OA/OL/PB/PD
|
109
|
13
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Previous Year Cut-Off marks
Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 Exam:
|
UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2019 [Executive Group]
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Unreserved Category
|
117
|
Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP
|
99
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP
|
77
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP
|
116
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
117
UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Previous Year Cut-Off marks
Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for UPPSC PCS Prelims 2018 Exam:
|
UPPSC PCS Cut Off 2018 for Prelims
|
Post
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Executive
|
126
|
126
|
112
|
90
|
Agriculture (Group B)
|
107 (M)
80 (W)
|
107 (M)
80 (W)
|
100
|
66
|
Food Security Officer
|
120
|
120
|
103
|
80
|
Labour Officer
|
139
|
139
|
135
|
-
|
District Information Officer
|
115
|
115
|
97
|
-
|
ACF/ RFO
|
136
|
136
|
123
|
-
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: Candidates who get qualified for the PCS and ACF/ RFO prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The marks of the main exam will be considered for the final selection of the candidates. The UPPSC Mains Exam comprises of eight papers that are descriptive in nature. The UPPSC Mains Exam is a merit-deciding round, it holds a great weightage as it is of 1500 marks.
UPPSC PCS Interview Round: Candidates who qualify Mains exam will be called to for the Personnel Interview. The Interview will be of 100 Marks. Candidates are interviewed by a Board appointed by the UPPSC.ias