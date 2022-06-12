UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2022 Exam Analysis: Find the detailed exam analysis of UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2022 Exam Analysis held today 12 th June 2022. The paper was conducted in offline mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours.

UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2022 Exam Analysis: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 Exam across different cities today, i.e., 12th June 2022. This year announced more than 250 Vacancies for UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO. The total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-I Exam conducted online on 12th June 2022.

Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2022 Exam:

UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2022 Exam Pattern

UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO 2022 Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Paper-II:

Highlights of UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam: GS Paper-I & CSAT Paper-2

The paper was conducted in Offline Mode across different cities.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

for wrong answers. The questions were in both English and Hindi Language .

. GS Paper-1 Exam had 150 Questions of 200 Marks.

CSAT Paper-2 of the Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

It is mandatory for the Candidates to appear in both the papers of the Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore a candidate will be disqualified in case he does not appear in both papers.

The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in Paper-I of the Preliminary Examination.

UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2022 Exam Analysis held on 12th June 2022

UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2022 Exam Analysis Sections Number of Questions History of India & Indian National Movement 16 Geography 15 Environment 25 Science 13 Indian Polity and Governance 19 Economy 4 Uttar Pradesh State-specific 8 Current Affairs 23 Miscellaneous 22 Government Schemes 5 Total 150 questions Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult Good Attempts 90 to 100 Questions

Important Points to Remember after UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam

On the basis of the Result of the Preliminary Examination, fifteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination and three times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: Candidates who get qualified for the PCS and ACF/ RFO prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The marks of the mains exam will be considered for the final selection of the candidates. The UPPSC Mains Exam comprises of eight papers that are descriptive in nature. The UPPSC Mains Exam is a merit-deciding round, it holds a great weightage as it is of 1500 marks.

UPPSC PCS Interview Round: Candidates who qualify Mains exam will be called to for the Personnel Interview. The Interview will be of 100 Marks. Candidates are interviewed by a Board appointed by the UPPSC.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam held on 12th June 2022.