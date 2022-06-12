UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Question Paper & Answer Key PDF: Download GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 (SET A/B/C/D)

UPPSC PCS 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Get the Question Paper & Answer Key of UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam held on 12th June 2022 including GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 (A/B/C/D).

Updated: Jun 12, 2022 19:36 IST
UPPSC PCS 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF)
UPPSC PCS 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF)

UPPSC PCS 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): UPPSC PCS 2022 (Paper-1) General Studies (GS) was held today (12th June 2022) from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon. It consisted of 150 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 200 Marks. All the questions are of equal marks and there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. 

Date of Examination

Paper

Number of Questions & Marks

Examination Time

12th June 2022 (Sunday)

Paper-I: General Studies (GS)

150 Questions & 200 Marks

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper-II: Civil Services

Aptitude Test (CSAT)

100 Questions & 200 Marks

2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

 

Check UPPSC PCS Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 2022 Exam Analysis

In this article, we have shared the question paper of UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims GS Paper-1 (Set-D). The answer key for the UPPSC PCS 2022 Exam will be officially released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at its official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Question Paper (GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2)

Download UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam General Studies (GS) Paper-1:

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Question Paper 

Sections

Questions from SET A/B/C/D

GS Paper-1 (Set D)

Download Question Paper PDF

CSAT Paper-2 (Set C)

Download Question Paper PDF 

Download UPPSC PCS 2021 Preliminary Exam GS Question Paper PDF (Paper-1 General Studies)

Check UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check Important Uttar Pradesh Questions & Answers for UPPSC PCS 2022 Exam

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims GS Paper-1 Answer Key (SET-D)

 Check UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims GS Paper 1 Set D answer key: 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2022 [Set-D]

1- (b)

26- (c)

51- (a)

76- (b)

101- (b)

126- (a)

2- (b)

27- (a)

52- (c)

77- (c)

102- (a)

127- (d)

3- (b)

28- (d)

53- (c)

78- (a)

103- (b)

128- (b)

4- (b)

29- (c)

54- (b)

79- (b)

104- (b)

129- (b)

5- (d)

30- (a)

55- (c)

80- (a)

105- (c)

130- (d)

6- (c)

31- (c)

56- (a)

81- (c)

106- (c)

131- (a)

7- (d)

32- (c)

57- (b)

82- (d)

107- (c)

132- (a)

8- (b)

33- (c)

58- (a)

83- (b)

108- (b)

133- (b)

9- (a)

34- (c)

59- (c)

84- (c)

109- (b)

134- (c)

10- (a)

35- (b)

60- (c)

85- (a)

110- (b)

135- (b)

11- (a)

36- (d)

61- (a)

86- (a)

111- (a)

136- (b)

12- (b)

37- (b)

62- (d)

87- (d)

112- (a)

137- (a)

13- (b)

38- (d)

63- (a)

88- (a)

113- (d)

138- (b)

14- (c)

39- (a)

64-(b)

89- (c)

114- (b)

139- (b)

15- (a)

40- (a)

65- (d)

90- (a)

115- (a)

140- (a)

16- (a)

41- (c)

66- (a)

91- (a)

116- (b)

141- (b)

17- (c)

42- (b)

67- (b)

92- (d)

117- (b)

142- (d)

18- (b)

43- (b)

68- (a)

93- (a)

118- (c)

143- (d)

19- (c)

44- (b)

69- (b)

94- (c)

119- (b)

144- (c)

20- (c)

45- (d)

70- (c)

95- (b)

120- (c)

145- (b)

21- (b)

46- (c)

71- (a)

96- (a)

121- (d)

146- (c)

22- (b)

47- (a)

72- (c)

97- (a)

122- (d)

147- (d)

23- (c)

48- (d)

73- (c)

98- (a)

123- (b)

148- (c)

24- (d)

49- (b)

74- (d)

99- (c)

124- 

149- (a)

25- (a)

50- (a)

75- (b)

100- (d)

125- (c)

150- (b)

Check Govt Exam Calendar for June 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where will the Official Answer Key for UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Paper will be released?

uppsc.up.nic.in

Q2. How many questions were asked in UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Paper?

GS Paper-1: 150 Questions of 200 Marks; CSAT paper-2: 100 Questions of 2 Marks

Q3. Was there any negative marking in UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Exam?

One Third Of The Marks Will Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.