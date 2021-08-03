UP Police ASI PAT Admit Card 2021 on 5 Aug, Check UPPBPB/UPPRPB SI PAT (Computing/Steno) Details Here

UP Police ASI PAT Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the proficiency Assessment Test, Computer Typing and Stenography Test Date for recruitment to the various posts including Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk) and Police Sub-Inspector. The candidates who are eligible for UP Police ASI PAT 2021 will be able to download their admit card shortly through the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to release the UP Police ASI PAT Admit Cards from 5 August 2021 onwards and proficiency Assessment Test, Computer Typing and Stenography Test on 8 August 2021. The candidates who enrolled for the above posts will be able to download UPPBPB/UPPRPB SI PAT Admit Card 2021 through the official website using their roll number, date of birth and other details. The candidates will be able to access the UPPRPB SI PAT 2021 Admit Card download link, once activated on the official website.

The candidates appearing for PAT are required to read all instructions given on the admit card. The candidates will have to paste a coloured photograph on the admit card and get verified their signature in front of the invigilator on the day of the exam and submit the original admit card to the exam centre. The candidates can keep a copy of their admit card with them.

Moreover, the candidates should note that the computer test will be for 15 minutes. The typing speed of the candidate must be 30wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi. Candidates will be qualified on the basis of 85% accuracy in typing. Hindi Unicode Inscript will be available on the Keyboard. The keyboard will be provided by the examination centre. Candidates do not require to bring their own keyboard.

