UP Police SI DV PST Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police SI DV PST Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download the UP Police Admit Card Here.

UP Police DV PST Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has uploaded the admit card of Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) at uppbpb.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from 25 April to 28 April 2022. Also, the exam will be conducted on 04 May and 18 May 2022 in two shifts and 8 centres including Agra, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, and Bareilly centres. Candidates who qualified in UP Police PET 2022, can download the UP Police SI DV PST Admit Card from the official website.

UP DV PST Admit Card Link is given below.

The board has uploaded the DV Location, DV Centre and DV Date for the selected candidates. The candidates can check their details through the PDF below:

How to Download UP Police DV PST Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link 'अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षण के प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक' Provide 'अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं Registration No, Date Of Birth(DDMMYYYY) and Enter the text shown Download UP Police Admit Card

A total of 8325 candidates are called for DV Round.

UP DV PST SI Exam was conducted from 12 to 17 November 2021, 20 to 25 November 2021 and 27 November to 02 December 2021 from 9 AM to 11 AM, from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6 PM.