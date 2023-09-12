UP Scholarship 2023-24 Registration to begin at scholarship.up.gov.in on Sept 15; Last Date is November 10th

UP Scholarship 2023 - 2024: The Social Welfare Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government invites application registrations for scholarships from students studying schools, colleges and universities of UP. Check here for the last date and steps to apply online.

UP Scholarship 2023-24: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government’s Social Welfare Department (SWD) has announced the UP Scholarship 2023-24 dates for availing the financial benefits for candidates who are studying Pre Matric and Post Matric. According to the official notification, the UP Scholarship 2023-24 registration is to begin on September 15. Candidates who are studying in classes 9 to 12 or in any Degree College, University of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible to apply for the scholarship at the official online portal i.e. scholarship.up.gov.in. 

A total of approximately 22 Lakh students every year apply for the UP Scholarship (Pre Matric and Post Matric). For the year 2022-23, the number of students registered for this scholarship is 21 Lakh of which 19.5 Lakh students submitted the application with the documents required and almost 17.8 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students. 

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Registration, and Correction Application Form Dates

As per the official notice the pre-matric application for the up scholarship will start on September 15, 2023, Candidates who are studying in classes 9 and 10 can refer to the table below for all the important dates.  

Application Type

Important Dates

Application Start Date

September 15, 2023

Online Apply Last Date

November 10, 2023

Hard Copy Submission on Institute Last Date (to be submitted by the student)

November 20, 2023

Application Correction Date

December 15, 2023 to December 26, 2023

Corrected Application Submission Date

December 26 2023

UP Scholarship 2023-24: How to Register

The applicants who have entered classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and other UG/PG courses can apply for fresh applications for the UP Scholarship with the documents listed above. The Steps are listed below:

Step 1: Visit the Portal: https://scholarship.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Pre-Matric or Post-Matric as per your qualification 

Step 3: Click on the Fresh Applications

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit the application and take the printout 

Step 6: Submit the printed application to your schools, colleges

What are Documents Required for UP Scholarship 2023-24

Students studying in schools, colleges or Universities of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible to apply for the UP Scholarship 2023-24 before its last date of submission. Below we have listed the important documents that a student needs while filling out the application for the UP Scholarship

  • Class 10th Marksheet
  • Class 12th Marksheet
  • Income Certificate
  • Residence Certificate
  • Fee Receipt
  • Previous Registration (in case of Renewal)
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Bank Account Details.
  • Passport Size Photograph.
  • Active Mobile Number.
  • Valid Email ID

FAQ

When will the registration for the UP Scholarship begin?

As per the official notice, the registrations for the UP Scholarship will begin on September 10, 2023 for UP Pre Matric Scholarship.

What is the last date to apply for the UP Scholarship?

As per the official notice released the last to apply for Pre Matric Scholarship is November 10, 2023.

Who is eligible to apply for the UP Scholarship?

Candidates who are studying in classes 9 to 12 or in any Degree College, University of Uttar Pradesh will be eligible to apply for UP Pre Matric and Post Matric Scholarship.

Is editing the application allowed after the submission of the application?

Yes, a specific window will be given to the candidates to recheck their application and edit if there are any changes.

