UP Scholarship 2023-24: Status, Eligibility, Login, Registration and Direct Portal Link

UP Scholarship Program: Read here how a program run by the state government of Uttar Pradesh impacts the lives of numerous Economically Weaker Students and encourages them to live their life and achieve the dreams

UP Scholarship 2023: Education is the only key that has the power to transform the future of a person, but in a country like India which is vast and diverse, access to education still remains a challenge, especially for the students who belong to the economically weaker section of the society. Several private and government Metrics and initiatives seek to close this gap and make education available to everyone.

If we talk about Uttar Pradesh which has more than approximately 8.5 Lakh primary schools, 8500 higher secondary schools, 758 degree colleges and 26 universities in the state in which approximately 2.5 - 3.0 crore students are studying in primary and secondary schools and approximately 50 Lakh students studying in degree colleges and universities of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has taken the initiative of the UP Scholarship Program that is transforming the lives of students of UP. This article will explore the UP Scholarship program, its eligibility criteria, application process, benefits, impact on education, challenges, and more.

UP Scholarship 2023-24: A Brief Introduction

The UP Scholarship is a state-funded scholarship Matric designed to provide aid to deserving students from the state's economically weaker section. The Matric, administered by the Uttar Pradesh government's Social Welfare Department, grants financial assistance to students pursuing education at various levels, from pre-matric to postgraduate.

UP Scholarship 2023-24: What are the types of scholarships offered

Depending on the student's level of education, UP Scholarship offers a variety of scholarship categories. These scholarship majorly consist of:-

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Pre-Matric scholarship for classes 9 and 10

The Pre-Matric Scholarship is designed for students studying in classes 9th and 10th. It provides grants to assist with educational expenses including books, stationery, and other requirements. It aims to decrease rates of dropping out and encourage students to complete their secondary education.

For the Year 2022-23, the number of students registered for this scholarship is 21 Lakh of which 19.5 Lakh students submitted the application with the documents required and almost 17.8 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students.

Year Registrations (Fresh) Final Submission Forwarded By Institution 2022-23 21 Lakh 19.5 Lakh 17.8 Lakh 2021-22 24.1 Lakh 20.4 Lakh 18.44 Lakh

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Pre-Matric Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the Important Dates for Pre-Matric Scholarship 2023-24

UP Pre-Matric Scholarships (class 9th and class 10th) Application Start Date 18 May 2023 Online Application Deadline 7 October 2023 Status Available Date 25 November 2023 Scholarship amount to be sent to student’s bank account Tentatively by 31 March 2024

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Post Matric Scholarship for classes 11 and 12

This scholarship supports students studying in classes 11th and 12th. It helps with financing secondary school costs, enabling students to focus on their studies without being limited funds. It compensates for the expenses related to tuition fees and other educational requirements.

For the Year 2022-23, the number of students registered for this scholarship is 26 Lakh of which 22 Lakh students submitted the application with the documents required and almost 20 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students.

Year Registrations (Fresh) Final Submission Forwarded By Institution 2022-23 26 Lakh 22 Lakh 20 Lakh 2021-22 26.94 Lakh 19.88Lakh 17.07 Lakh

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Post-Matric(Class 11 and 12) Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the Important Dates for Post-Matric for class 11 and 12 Scholarship 2023-24

UP Post-Matric Scholarships (class 11th and class 12th) Application Start Date 10 May 2023 Online Application Deadline 10 December 2023 Status Available Date 26 November 2023 Scholarship amount to be sent to student’s bank account Tentatively by 31 March 2024

UP Scholarship 2023-24: UP Scholarship for UG and PG

This scholarship supports students pursuing diploma, graduate or postgraduate studies, this scholarship provides financial aid to cover tuition fees and other necessary expenses.

For the Year 2022-23, the number of students registered for this scholarship is 36 Lakh of which 39 Lakh students (fresh and renewal) submitted the application with the documents required and almost 36 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students.

Year Registrations (Fresh) Final Submission Forwarded By Institution 2022-23 36 Lakh 39 Lakh 36.5 Lakh 2021-22 51.56 Lakh 47.39 Lakh 42.89 Lakh

UP Scholarship 2023-24: Post-Matric(UG and PG) Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the Important Dates for Post-Matric for UG and PG Scholarship 2023-24

UP Post-Matric Scholarships (UG and PG) Application Start Date 10 May 2023 Online Application Deadline 10 December 2023 Status Available Date 26 November 2023 Scholarship amount to be sent to student’s bank account Tentatively by 31 March 2024







So, in the year 2022-23 itself, the number of students registered for this scholarship is 83.5 Lakh of which 81.4 Lakh students (fresh and renewal) submitted the application with the documents required and almost 74.3 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students.

The number for the year 2021-22 says that 1.02 Crore students registered themself for scholarships of which 87.6 Lakh applications(fresh and renewal) were submitted by students with the documents required and almost 78.4 Lakh applications were forwarded by the institution to the government after verifying the documents and application of students.

Year Registrations (Fresh) Final Submission Forwarded By Institution Number of Students Got the Scholarship 2022-23 83.5 Lakh 81.4 Lakh 74.3 Lakh N.A. 2021-22 1.02 Crore 87.6 Lakh 78.4 Lakh 35.46 Lakh

UP Scholarship 2023-24: What are the eligibility criteria?

Students must come from families who fall under a certain financial criterion in order to be eligible for the UP Scholarship. Depending on the scholarship, criteria may change, usually involving things like family income, school performance, and citizenship. To prove their eligibility, applicants must produce certified copies of their official documents. In a general scenario, the annual income of the family should not exceed 2.5 Lakh (changes as per the scheme student is applying for and the category they are applying for we recommend reading the official notice before applying).

Apart from the income criteria, to be eligible for the scholarship, students must also fulfill the academic requirements. The program's objectives are to recognise academic brilliance and encourage students to do well in their studies.

UP Scholarship 2023-24: How to fill application and registration form

The UP Scholarship application process has to be done online through the official website - scholarship.up.gov.in. To apply for the UP Scholarship, students need to follow a simple online application process. They must fill in the required details, upload relevant documents, and submit the application within the specified deadline. After that, the students need to submit a hard copy of their application to the institution and the institution will verify the application and forward it to the government.

The documents required are income certificates, academic records, and identification proofs.

UP Scholarship 2023-24: What is the benefit of the UP Scholarship

The UP Scholarship has been significantly transforming and impacting the lives of numerous students. It has had a significant effect on the state's educational system. It has given students from families with lower incomes the confidence to aim high and succeed. The scholarship has provided access to possibilities that were previously out of reach for many, which has created a state workforce that is better educated and skilled. Some of the key benefits are Financial Assistance: The scholarship provides much-needed financial support to students, enabling them to pursue their education without worrying about expenses.

Encouragement for Meritorious Students: The scheme encourages students to perform better in their studies by recognising and rewarding their academic achievement.

Reduction in Dropout Rates: The scholarship has helped significantly decrease school dropout rates by reducing the financial burden on families.

Impact on Education: The UP Scholarship has significantly changed the state's educational situation. Significantly lower dropout rates and higher enrollment rates are the results.

Empowering the Underprivileged: The scholarship has been a lifeline for many students from economically deprived backgrounds, enabling them to use education as a means of escaping the cycle of poverty.

Still, A Long Way to go for a UP Scholarship!

UP Scholarship is impacting the lives of students in numerous ways by decreasing dropout rates and empowering underprivileged students. Still, there is a long way to go for the UP Scholarship to give benefits to the maximum number of people. Below we have discussed some points that need to be improved in the coming year

Reach and Awareness

Despite the UP Scholarship's many advantages, it is still difficult to reach all eligible students and spread information about the Matric. To make sure that every deserving student gets access to the scholarship, more efforts need to be made.

Process Streamlining

The application procedure needs to be streamlined, paperwork needs to be reduced, and grant disbursement needs to happen faster in order to boost the program's effectiveness.