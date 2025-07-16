UP School Holidays 2025: School Closed from 16 to 23 July in THESE Districts; Check Here

UP School Holidays 2025: District administrations in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar have mandated the closure of all schools from July 16 to July 23. This decision is a direct response to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, aiming to mitigate traffic congestion and address safety concerns during the pilgrimage. The annual yatra is currently at its peak, with Shivratri on July 23 anticipated to draw a large number of devotees, necessitating these precautionary measures. The school closures are designed to ensure public safety and manage the significant increase in movement of Kanwariyas. By closing schools, authorities aim to protect students and prevent disruptions caused by the pilgrimage. This coordinated effort reflects the priority placed on community well-being during large-scale religious gatherings that impact local infrastructure and daily routines.

With the ongoing religious observances and related logistical challenges, several districts have announced specific school holiday schedules. These measures are primarily aimed at ensuring student safety and managing traffic during peak pilgrimage periods. School Holiday Schedule During Kanwar Yatra and Shravan District Days of Holiday Special Instructions Meerut July 16 to July 23, 2025 All educational institutions closed Muzaffarnagar July 16 to July 23, 2025 Closure includes government and private institutions Varanasi First Monday of Shravan (July 14) Missed classes to be conducted on Sunday Bareilly All four Mondays of Shravan Staff to be present, no student attendance Badaun Every Saturday and Monday of Shravan Applies to primary schools only School Holiday in Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, all primary, upper primary, secondary, CBSE, ICSE, technical education, higher education, Madrasa, and Sanskrit board institutions will remain closed from July 17 to July 23, 2025. Similarly, educational institutions in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, including government and private schools and colleges, will be shut from July 16 to July 23, 2025. These closures are essential for managing the heavy traffic and security concerns due to the millions of Shiva devotees participating in the yatra during the month of Sawan. Meerut School Closed Meerut District Magistrate (DM) VK Singh announced that schools in the district would be closed from July 16 to July 23. This measure is crucial for ensuring public safety and managing traffic due to the significant increase in Kanwariya movement during this period. Classes are scheduled to resume on July 24.

Muzaffarnagar School Closed Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Umesh Mishra has ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions, including primary, secondary, degree, and technical schools, from July 16 to July 23. District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar stated that strict action will be taken against any institution that does not comply with this order. Bareilly School Closed .DM Avinash Singh has announced that schools in Bareilly, including CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and vocational institutions located within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road, will observe closures on all four Mondays throughout the Sawan month. Badaun School Closed Primary schools (Classes 1-8) in Badaun have been instructed by authorities to observe a weekly holiday every Saturday and Monday throughout the holy month.